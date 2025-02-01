Falcons Projected to Heavily Invest in Defense in 2025 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons haven't drafted a defensive player during the first round in five years. In its latest NFL mock draft, though, Pro Football Network predicted that streak to end during 2025.
Not only that, PFN projected the Falcons to heavily stress improving their defense in the draft and select three defenders with their first three picks this spring.
First, at No. 15 overall in the new PFN mock draft, the Falcons landed Tennessee edge James Pearce.
"The Falcons’ collapse in the second half of the regular season knocked them out of the playoffs and the top of the NFC South. That said, having a higher draft pick is a good opportunity for them to add to their defense," wrote the PFN analysts.
"It feels like mocking a defensive lineman to the Falcons is a yearly tradition that never happens, but it might work for me! James Pearce Jr. is worth that exception, as he’s an explosive edge rusher with quick hands and the flexibility to turn the corner and generate pressure on outside speed rushes."
Then at No. 46 overall, the Falcons targeted UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
"Atlanta’s offense is in decent shape heading into 2025, but their defense could still use some reinforcements. Don’t be surprised if their first two draft picks both come on that side of the ball,"
"In a rather mediocre linebacker class, Carson Schwesinger has been able to take advantage and shoot his way up draft boards. He worked his way up from a walk-on in 2022 to an All-American in 2024, and he has a red-hot motor that helps him maximize his mobility."
After their only Day 2 selection, the Falcons' current next pick is in the fourth round at No. 116 overall. With that selection, PFN predicted Atlanta to draft Cal cornerback Nohl Williams.
With their last pick of the mock draft at No. 243 overall, the Falcons selected South Alabama wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett.
It would make a lot of sense for the Falcons to heavily target defenders in the 2025 draft. Although they used that strategy last year after selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, it didn't have the impact Atlanta desired.
Rookies Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice, Brandon Dorlus and JD Bertrand made little to no impact for the Falcons in 2024.
Taking an elite edge rushing prospect at No. 15 overall makes all the sense in the world for the Falcons. They haven't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since the last time they were in the playoffs during 2017.
In 2024, the Falcons were ranked second-to-last in sacks.
Veteran edge rushers Matt Judon and Lorenzo Carter are also set to be unrestricted free agents.
Fellow veteran inside linebacker Nate Landman is also a free agent, which could make the middle of the Falcons defense a draft need too. However, Landman is a restricted free agent, which means he is far more likely to return.
Addressing cornerback and wide receiver depth late in the draft is often a popular move from NFL teams. That's exactly what PFN predicted the Falcons to do late.
The Falcons have three cornerbacks who are unrestricted free agents this offseason. But at wide receiver, Atlanta will return its top three wideouts in terms of yardage from 2024.