Safety Jessie Bates III Has Become an NFL Star With Falcons
Atlanta Falcons star safety Jessie Bates had another stellar campaign in 2024. Through two years with the Falcons, Bates has more than lived up to his $64 million contract, which included $36 million guaranteed and a $18 million signing bonus.
Clearly, Atlanta's bet on Bates, which the team was heavily criticized for two years ago, has paid off.
That was proven again Thursday with ESPN releasing its annual survey of league executives, scouts, and coaches to rank the top 10 safeties in the NFL.
Bates came in No. 4 on the list behind only Kyle Hamilton, Brian Branch and Xavier McKinney. The Falcons safety slightly dropped from No. 3 last offseason, but a top four ranking two consecutive offseasons is an impressive feat nontheless.
"Bates is a prime example of how free agency is supposed to work. The Falcons gave him afour-year, $64 million deal two offseasons ago, and he has rewarded the team with 10 interceptions and 21 pass breakups so far," Fowler wrote. "His 24 interceptions since entering the league in 2018 ranks fifth among all NFL players during that span."
In ESPN’s conducted poll, the highest Bates was ranked was No. 2, and in quite a shocking fashion, some left him off their top 10 completely.
During the 2024 season, Bates posted 102 total tackles, one sack, four interceptions and a league-leading four forced fumbles. He was fifth in the league with the four picks.
Bates was the only player in the NFL last season, at any position, to record four or more forced fumbles and four or more interceptions. Per PFF, he had six pass breakups, tied for the fifth most in the NFL.
"I think he's come into his own as a leader there, which has helped his confidence as a player," an NFC scout told Fowler. "There's a symbiotic connection there between him and the coaching staff, and he's been able to be more of a dual-phase playmaker more consistently."
Fowler reminded readers Thursday that the biggest concern with Bates prior to him signing with the Falcons was his lack of physicality. Since joining Atlanta, though, he's been plenty physical.
In 2023, he recorded a career high of 132 tackles, and in the last two seasons, he’s been very aggressive at punching the ball out. His seven forced fumbles since 2023 lead the NFL, regardless of position.
Bates is one of the best safeties in the league, and ESPN’s list confirms it.