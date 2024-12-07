Jimmy Lake Speaks Out on Facing 'Above the Elite' Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
While the Atlanta Falcons defense played very well in Week 13, they allowed Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey to catch 9 passes for 117 yards.
That doesn't necessarily bode well for this Sunday. In Week 14, the Falcons will face a much harder challenge than a rookie half way through his first NFL season -- Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake addressed this week the difficulties Jefferson will present his secondary.
"They do a good job of moving around. He's definitely not going to be in one spot. You can tell he can take in a lot of the schematics and be able to move and run different routes, inside routes, outside routes," Lake told reporters. "Then his speed, his athleticism, his ball awareness, he is the elite of the elite.
"There's a lot of elite players, but then there's a handful at the very top above the elite. Justin Jefferson is definitely in that conversation.”
Jefferson can absolutely torch defenses. No one knows that better than Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was Minnesota's signal caller when Jefferson debuted in 2020.
During their final full year together, Jefferson led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards.
He's also been the model of consistency in his NFL career. Jefferson is the all-time leader with 96.3 receiving yards per game.
This season, he's averaging 86.5 receiving yards per contest. He's surpassed that mark five times this season, including last week when he had 7 receptions for 99 yards.
The Falcons defense also has to defend second-year receiver Jordan Addison. He only has 36 catches, but Addison is posting 16 yards per reception this season.
It's a difficult task for Lake's secondary, which is ranked 21st in pass defense this season. One thing that would help is if the Falcons defense can again pressure the quarterback Sunday.
The Falcons are last in the NFL with 15 sacks this season. But 5 of them came on Dec. 1 versus the Chargers.
Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes (assuming he plays) must hold up in coverage. But pressure would limit the amount of time they must cover Jefferson and Addison.
Otherwise, the elite of the elite could be a problem for the Falcons in Week 14.