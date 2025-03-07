Potential Falcons Target, $76 Million Lineman Reaches NFL Free Agency
There are still a few days until the official start of NFL free agency. But the wish list for the Atlanta Falcons keeps growing.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Washington Commanders have released former two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. The veteran, who is set to be one of the top defensive tackles on the free agent market this offseason, is available to sign immediately.
While Allen is not an edge rusher, his premiere ability to rush the passer should make him a Falcons target this offseason.
Allen, who has made about $76.5 million in his eight-year NFL career, wasn't worth the $22 million cap hit he was set to have in 2025. So, the Commanders released him to save more than $16 million in cap space.
But on a more affordable deal, Allen could help the Falcons replace either veteran defensive tackles David Onyemata and/or Grady Jarrett. The Falcons could release either player or both veterans because of their own cap saving efforts.
Allen missed a significant bulk of the 2024 campaign because of a partial left pectoral muscle tear. He was supposed to sit out the rest of the season when he sustained the injury in October, but Allen returned just after Christmas to face the Falcons in Week 17.
Allen then played for the team through the NFC Championship Game.
In eight regular season games during 2024, Allen posted three sacks with three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. During his last full healthy season during 2023, the veteran defensive tackle had 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits.
Allen's best two seasons came in 2021 and 2022. He made the Pro Bowl in both campaigns, racking up at least 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in each season.
During 2021, Allen set career bests with nine sacks and 30 quarterback hits.
The veteran turned 30 years old in January, so he may never return to that Pro Bowl level. But he should remain a solid interior defensive line contributor over the next couple seasons.
The biggest defensive upgrade the Falcons need to make this offseason is at edge rusher. With limited cap space, the team might not be able to afford Allen and a significant edge rusher in free agency.
But if the Falcons anticipate drafting an edge rusher at No. 15 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, then they could target Allen as an interior defensive line upgrade in free agency.