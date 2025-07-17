Falcons Could Miss Facing Vikings Playmaker in Week 2
When NFL teams play their opponents is such an underrated part of the league's schedule. Some teams will be healthier at the end of the season than others. Some teams are also charateristically slow starters while others will be better in September.
In 2025, the Atlanta Falcons could benefit in one key way from playing the Minnesota Vikings during Week 2.
On Thursday, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded no contest to a lesser charge to end a 2024 DUI citation. But while the plea resolves the DUI from a legal standpoint, Addison is subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy.
"The NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse remains relevant because Addison's plea acknowledges the use of alcohol in a driving incident," Seifert wrote. "The policy reads in part: 'Absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense will be a suspension without pay of three regular or postseason games.'
If Addison received a three-game suspension, he would miss Week 2 versus the Falcons.
That would be a significant boost for the Atlanta defense. When the Falcons and Vikings met last season, Addison posted eight catches for 133 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was his only multi-touchdown game of last season.
In two NFL seasons, Addison has 133 receptions, 1,786 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 32 games. He had 63 receptions, 875 yards and nine scores in 15 games last year.
The Vikings wideout was charged in July 2024 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with at least a .08% blood alcohol concentration. A West Los Angeles police officer found him asleep at the wheel while blocking a lane on I-105 westbound near LAX in Los Angeles.
Addison hasn't addressed any potential NFL discipline since his plea, but he talked about it last summer.
"Whatever's out there for me, whatever comes with it, I'll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved," Addison said via Seifert.
The NFL released a statement Thursday following Addison's plea agreement. The statement simply said the league was "closely monitoring all developments in the matter" and added that it's under review. It's not clear when the league will decide any potential discipline on Addison.