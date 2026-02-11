Falcons' James Pearce Jr. Gets Major Update In Alleged Domestic Violence Case

Ex-girlfriend of Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr., Rickea Jackson, is reportedly “willing to testify” against her ex-boyfriend, according to ESPN ’s Marc Raimondi. Her attorney filed a court notice on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County saying as much, should Pearce’s felony charges for domestic violence go to trial.

According to the notice from her attorneys, the request is for the court to dedicate “all possible resources and personnel” to the case in an effort to “conclude it as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida.”

The Falcons’ defender is facing five felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. On Sunday evening, Pearce was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $20,500 bond and with a stay-away order, prohibiting contact of any kind with Jackson.

According to ESPN, Jackson “remains cooperative and willing to testify at trial, if one is necessary.” She maintains her right to be notified of updates in the case and be present at all public proceedings, as well as a “right to be heard in any public proceeding.” She also reserves her right to confer with the prosecution about any potential plea deal that Pearce enters into.

Jackson and Pearce dated for nearly three years, but she reportedly ended their relationship on Thursday and blocked his number. She alleged that Pearce had used a different phone to continue contacting her before appearing at her apartment complex on Saturday morning.

That morning, he started following her in his SUV, prompting Jackson to flee. However, she alleges that he approached her vehicle on foot while she was stopped at a red light and attempted to open the door.

She proceeded to drive to the Doral City Police Department, which is when Pearce began crashing into her vehicle.

Police responded to the scene, and TMZ reported that Pearce ignored their verbal commands to comply. He locked the door and attempted to flee the officers on the scene, where he struck an officer “in the area of his left knee intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest.”

After crashing his car, James tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by several officers with resistance. Local News 10 in Miami uncovered video of his arrest .

“I was obviously disappointed,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said on Wednesday. However, he declined to say much more than that.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said, “On the James Pearce situation, there's really nothing to add. Our coaches will defer to the statement that was put out, so respectfully, I understand there are questions, but we don't have much to add there.”