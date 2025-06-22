Division Rival Named Possible Landing Spot for Ex-Falcons' Justin Simmons
Veteran safety Justin Simmons won't play for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. But that doesn't mean he won't be back in the NFC South.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin named five potential landing spots for Simmons last week. The top team on his list was the Carolina Panthers.
"The Panthers spent much of free agency addressing their defense, including by adding safetyTre'von Moehrig on a $51 million deal," Benjamin wrote. "Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a noted product of the Vic Fangio coaching tree, however, deploying a similar coverage scheme as the one Simmons enjoyed during his best days with the Broncos.
"It's not hard to envision Simmons, who grew up on the East Coast, slotting in as a readymade partner for Moehrig."
Benjamin linked Simmons to the Panthers the same day The Athletic's Joe Person reported Carolina and the safety have engaged in contract negotiations. But while the two have talked, Person tweeted no deal was "imminent" between the two sides.
Simmons played last season for the Falcons. He agreed to come to Atlanta on a one-year, $7.5 million contract after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.
While Simmons was servicable as a 16-game starter in Atlanta, he didn't excel like he did during his prime in Denver. Simmons posted 62 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss and seven pass defenses last season. He also had two interceptions.
From 2019-23 with the Broncos, Simmons earned four second-team All-Pro nominations and made two Pro Bowls.
Simmons will turn 32 years old in November. In all likelihood, the best-case scenario for him is to find a new home for a year in a defensive system he is familiar with from previously in his career.
Other than the Panthers, Benjamin named the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders as the top five potential landing spots for Simmons.
In March, Simmons expressed during a podcast appearance how much he would like to play again for former Broncos head coach and Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
“There’s a lot of good things about Philly,” Simmons said to host Pat Leonard. “Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy.
"You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and CP, is high on the list.”