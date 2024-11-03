Falcons' Kaden Elliss Puts NFL on Notice After Breakout vs. Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons should still be in the market for an edge rusher before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. But the Falcons may have found some solutions to their beleaguered pass rush in Week 9.
Behind a career day from linebacker Kaden Elliss, the Falcons sacked Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott three times in their 27-21 victory. Elliss recorded one of those sacks and posted 2 tackles for loss.
The negative plays from the Falcons defense helped contribute to the unit holding the Cowboys to 3-for-13 on third-down attempts.
The Falcons entered Week 9 with a league-low 6 sacks. But after getting half that amount Sunday, Elliss appeared to fire a de facto message to the rest of the league that the Falcons pass rush is turning the corner.
“Just kept trusting the process. As cliché as it may be, we haven’t arrived yet," Elliss said in a postgame interview on the field. "But we’ve continued to make progress, and God blessed us with some fruits of our labor today. So it was good.”
It's unlikely the Falcons continue to pressure opposing quarterbacks on a consistent basis without an addition before Tuesday's trade deadline. But Elliss should be a major factor in a potential Atlanta pass rushing turn around during the second half of this season.
Elliss was all over the field versus the Cowboys. In addition to his sack and 2 tackles for loss, he had 13 combined tackles and 3 quarterback hits.
It was the first time in Elliss' career that he had 13 tackles and 1 sack.
But maybe most importantly, his individual effort in pass rushing situations helped break the levee the Falcons defense has had the hardest time knocking down. With Elliss streaking through the Cowboys offensive line Sunday, all of the sudden, defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Arnold Ebiketie each posted sacks. Linebacker DeAngelo Malone, in his first defensive action of the season, had a tackle for loss too.
There's little doubt Elliss would embrace a role where he rushed opposing quarterbacks more often.
“Because you can do a lot of stuff," Elliss said of lining up everywhere on defense. "Jimmy is an amazing defensive coordinator. We’ve got great guys around me.
"Getting to go out there and play inside linebacker, outside linebacker, on the edge, line up in the B-gap, putting me all over, it makes it fun. When you’re having fun, that’s typically when plays our made.”
Heading into Week 9, Elliss had played roughly 18% of his defensive snaps in an edge rushing position along the team's defensive line according to Pro Football Focus. After his performance Sunday, he should play there a lot more during the second half of the season, as the Falcons continue to search for ways to jolt their pass rush.
Elliss now has three consecutive games with double-digit tackles. With four double-digit tackle performances this season, he leads the Falcons in tackling.
It's time for the Falcons to regularly allow Elliss to make an impact in the pass rush too.