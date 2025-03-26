ESPN Plays Terry Fontenot in Latest NFL Mock Draft
ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum has a unique perspective as a former NFL general manager. With that, he provided a different look with his own 2025 NFL mock draft Tuesday.
Tannenbaum predicted all 32 selections for the first round. But he didn't consider his selections predictions.
"I'm approaching this differently. I'm putting myself in the general manager chair for each team and making my own picks," Tannenbaum wrote. "So it's not necessarily what I'm expecting to happen but rather how I'd personally approach each Day 1 selection. What follows is based on my own evaluations, preferences, philosophies and rationale."
If Tannanbaum was Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fotenot, he would select Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant as a replacement for Grady Jarrett.
"There's no doubt Atlanta lacks edge rushing, but the loss of Grady Jarrett also opens up a hole in the middle of the defensive line. Grant would be immensely helpful right out of the gate against both the pass and run," Tannenbaum wrote. "He has the bulk that the Falcons desperately need on the interior (6-4, 331 pounds), and I love his range. He can track down the ball outside the tackle box, a rare ability for someone his size. Grant had three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss last season."
Most mock drafts have focused on edge rusher for the Falcons. Rightfully so, as it's the team's biggest weakness.
But the Falcons have holes elsewhere on defense, so if there's a player they like at a different position such as Grant, then the Falcons could very well go in a different direction.
The pass rush isn't something the Falcons have emphasized very much over the years. It shouldn't be shocking if it takes a back seat again in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The question, though, with Tannenbaum liking Grant as an option for the Falcons, is whether the Michigan defensive tackle is the right prospect to replace Jarrett. Also, does he offer the Falcons the most value at No. 15 overall?
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah dropped Grant eight spots to No. 28 overall on his latest NFL draft big board. ESPN's big board has Grant ranked as the No. 35 overall prospect in the class.
The Falcons may be better off drafting a defensive back that is more of a consensus first-round prospect. And if defensive tackle is the selection, Grant might be the second or third-best option at No. 15.