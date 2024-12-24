Falcons QB Kirk Cousins was 'Great' Mentor to Michael Penix Jr. Before First Start
Prior to running out of the tunnel for the penultimate time before Sunday's game against the New York Giants inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins stopped for a moment of prayer.
It's something they do every game -- Cousins prays for safety and high execution, then they take the field. This time, Cousins patted Penix on the nameplate, sending the 24-year-old rookie onto the gridiron first, where a then-sparse crowd met him with a loud applause.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Cousins followed closely behind. Perhaps nothing better summarizes the mentorship Cousins, who was benched Tuesday evening just 14 games into a four-year contract and will now likely be forced to leave this offseason, showed Penix during a week that could've been tumultuous for both parties.
"Kirk has been great all week, just always being there for me, anything I needed help with," Penix said postgame. "He's been great. He's a great leader, great teammate, and we talk all the time. Coming off on the sidelines, he’s always asked me what I saw, and he continued to encourage me throughout the whole game."
The 36-year-old Cousins has been in Penix's corner since Falcons coach Raheem Morris made the switch last week. Upon leaving the facility Tuesday night, Cousins drove home and called Penix, offering his support in any way possible.
Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom has lived through mid-season quarterback changes in each of the previous two seasons. Each one has been different, he said, and this one -- with Cousins's contract and Penix's first-round status -- may have been the most high-profile.
But, in Lindstrom's eyes, Cousins and Penix handled the situation as well as they could have.
"I think it just speaks to the character, both Kirk and Mike, both of them have been amazing," Lindstrom said postgame Sunday. "It's been not a distraction at all, and both of those guys are just two of the best pros about it."
The Falcons won Penix's first start, taking a 34-7 victory over New York after trailing early in the second quarter. Penix went 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, which rolled out of the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts.
Cousins watched from the sideline, supporting Penix at each stop -- as he did throughout the week. Running back Bijan Robinson, who scored two touchdowns, praised Cousins for his humility.
"I think with Kirk being so supportive and helping Mike out, it's been super huge," Robinson said Sunday. "I think sometimes when that situation happens and when that switch happens, the one guy will be upset or he'll be in his feelings. But Kirk, he was right there for him every step of the way.
READ MORE: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Validates Belief in 'Almost Flawless' First Start
"And it's good to see a vet that's played that long have to take a step back and then having to support the next guy, that's huge."
Cousins's future is unknown. Regardless, his tenure is expected to end in the few months that follow this season. He finished with one touchdown and nine interceptions in his last five games under center, during which Atlanta went 1-4.
Yet apart from his own personal troubles and subsequent disappointment, Cousins never put himself above the team -- something Robinson believes speaks volumes about the four-time Pro Bowler.
"He gets all my respect for that," Robinson said.
The Falcons, however, have turned the page on the Cousins era. Their sights are set on Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft and a talented lefty with a big, accurate arm.
And in his first NFL start, Penix delivered exactly what the Falcons expected.
"The calmness with everybody, knowing that Mike -- we see him every day in practice against the scout team before he was a starter, and we just had so much confidence in him and what he can do," Robinson said. "And then obviously, when he came back with us, we were all hands on deck. We were ready to go."
Atlanta is similarly ready to roll into its next generation under center. But as Penix navigates the final two games of the regular season and a potential playoff berth thereafter, Cousins won't be too far away.