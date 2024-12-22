Falcons Blowout Giants in Michael Penix's First Start: 3 Takeaways
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons (8-7) received a pair of defensive touchdowns, two scoring runs from Bijan Robinson and strong play from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to blow past the New York Giants (2-13), taking a 34-7 victory Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Penix made his first NFL start Sunday, replacing benched veteran Kirk Cousins, and led Atlanta to its largest win of the season.
Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' convincing victory ...
Penix looks the part
Though his final stat line may not necessarily reflect a masterful performance, Penix lived up to expectations Sunday. He finished 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, which came after tight end Kyle Pitts bobbled a pass and had it go into the hands of a nearby Giants defender.
Beyond the numbers, Penix looked composed. He hit several throws to move the chains at third down, appeared comfortable in the pocket and was, for the most part, decisive.
There were a few misses he'd like to have back, but Penix operated the offense well, and Atlanta ran at least five plays on every drive.
Atlanta's defense keeps getting better
The Giants entered Sunday last in the NFL in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game, and that's important context -- but the Falcons' defense also played at an extremely high level.
Atlanta generated three turnovers, two of which were pick-sixes -- one by safety Jessie Bates III and the other from outside linebacker Matthew Judon, courtesy of a deflection from defensive end Zach Harrison.
The Falcons also recorded a strip-sack on Giants quarterback Drew Lock, forced and recovered by inside linebacker Kaden Elliss and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, respectively.
Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake's unit tallied three sacks, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and nine passes defended in a dominant effort.
Falcons break 7-win barrier
What seems -- and may be -- miniscule is actually a bigger feat than one may think. The Falcons have won seven games in five of the last six seasons, with the lone exception coming during their 4-win season in 2020.
With its victory Sunday, Atlanta secured win No. 8 of the season -- its most since going 10-7 in 2017. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, Atlanta regains control of the NFC South title entering the final two games of the regular season.
What's Next?
The Falcons return to action at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, against the Washington Commanders inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.