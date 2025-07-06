Falcons' Kirk Cousins Not Picked on List of Overpaid NFL Players
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has an average annual salary of $45 million with his four-year contract. He will be one of the most expensive backup quarterbacks in NFL history.
Yet last week, Cousins avoided the dreaded title of most overpaid quarterback in the NFL on one offseason list.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named the most overpaid players at every position group in the NFL on July 3. At quarterback, Davenport chose Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence rather than Cousins.
"The Jaguars and Lawrence are stuck with one another for at least a few more years. But if he struggles again in 2025, the grumbles about his viability as Jacksonville's future under center are only going to get louder," wrote Davenport.
The Bleacher Report analyst used average annual salary to determine his most overpaid players. Lawrence is ranked second in the NFL with a $55 million average salary. Cousins is 14th at $45 million per year.
For what it's worth, Lawrence is also ahead of Cousins in 2025 total cash due. Lawrence will be paid $37.5 million while Cousins will see $27.5 million this season according to Spotrac.
The $10 million difference was enough to give Lawrence the title of most-overpaid quarterback despite the fact he has kept his job. The Falcons benched Cousins at the end of last season.
Lawrence posted a career-low 204.5 passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games last season. He led the Jaguars to a 2-8 record.
The 25-year-old signal-caller was a little more efficient, though, with a 7.2 yards per pass average despite a completion percentage than dropped to 60.6% in 2024.
Meanwhile, Cousins led the NFL with 16 interceptions and had 250.6 passing yards per game with 7.7 yards per attempt. He also had a 66.9% completion percentage and 18 touchdowns while leading the Falcons to a 7-7 record.
Unless traded, Cousins will be Michael Penix Jr.'s backup during the 2025 season. Cousins lost his job last year after struggling through his first 14 starts.
The same is unlikely to happen to Lawrence not because of anything to do with his contract but due to what's behind him on the Jaguars quarterback depth chart. Penix was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Veteran journeyman Nick Mullens is Lawrence's backup in Jacksonville.
Besides Cousins, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was likely another strong candidate for Davenport's list of most-overpaid players. Watson has an average annual salary of $46 million, and his tenure with the Browns has been an absolute disaster.