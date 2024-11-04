Falcons Snubbed on NFL.com's Midseason Superlatives
The Atlanta Falcons are 6-3 for the first time since 2016. With just one more victory, they will have as many wins as they've had in any season over the past seven years.
Yet, NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha didn't give the Falcons much love when he handed out midseason superlatives Monday. In fact, the Falcons weren't mentioned at all.
Here are some of Chadiha's top superlatives from the piece:
Biggest Surprise: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Biggest Disappointment: New York Jets
Best Offseason Acquisition: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Best Coaching Job: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Most Consequential Game of the First Half: Lions beat Vikings in Week 7
The Falcons obviously don't quality for biggest disappointment. Depending on how one viewed the team before the 2024 season, they might not be eligible for biggest surprise either.
But one could argue the Falcons could have been chosen for any of the last three categories.
While Henry has been great for the Ravens, Kirk Cousins has been just as impactful with the Falcons. After a slow start, Cousins has been particularly stellar recently, completing 79% of his passes while averaging at least 9.3 yards per attempt in each of the past two games. He also has 7 touchdowns and zero touchdowns during the past two weeks.
The Falcons have won five of their last six games. Over those six contests, Cousins has 13 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions.
Cousins threw 8 of those touchdowns in two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Either of those victories should have been considered for the most consequential game category. Thanks to Atlanta's sweep of the 3-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers, the Falcons are in the driver's seat in the division race.
Finally, Raheem Morris could have received love in the best coaching job category. Dating back to 2020 when Morris was Atlanta's interim head coach, he owns a 10-10 record. No other coach has posted a .500 record or better for the Falcons over the past seven seasons.
Morris would have been a stronger candidate in the best coaching category if the Falcons were playing stronger defense, which is his side of the ball. But the Falcons were better defensively in Week 9 versus the Dallas Cowboys, as they registered 3 sacks for the first time in 2024.
Chadiha had other categories on his superlatives list that he filed under "looking ahead." But the Falcons were also not mentioned in any of those categories.
Overachieving team with the most staying power: Washington Commanders
Underachieving team most likely to turn things around: Cincinnati Bengals
Top Breakout Candidate: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
2025 Free Agent Who Will Increase His Value the Most: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Assistant Coach Who Will Emerge as the Hottest Head-Coaching Candidate, Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions
Most Consequential Game of the Second Half: Chiefs at Bills
The Falcons weren't great choices for any of those categories. So, in some ways, it's not surprising that Atlanta didn't get love from Chadiha.
Still, it would have been nice for the Falcons to receive some recognition for what appears to be their best squad in more than half a decade.