Social Media Puts Kirk Cousins on Blast After 4-Interception Day
Quarterback Kirk Cousins entered Week 13 as one of the top candidates for the Atlanta Falcons team MVP award. But after Week 13, he left the field with significant questions about his job security.
Cousins completed 24 of 39 passes for 245 yards with zero touchdowns in the 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. If the lack of production wasn't enough, Cousins also turned the ball over with 4 interceptions.
It was Cousins' first 4-interception performance since he started in place of an injured Robert Griffin III with the then Washington Redskins in September 2014.
Obviously, Falcons fans on X (formerly Twitter) didn't react very positively to one of the worst games of Cousins' career. They ripped into the quarterback following the loss Sunday.
The second tweet was in reference to the 4-year, $180 million contract Cousins signed to join the Falcons this past offseason. The deal included $90 million guaranteed, including a $50 million signing bonus.
Cousins' contract has a potential out after the 2025 season. If the Falcons release the quarterback following that campaign, the team will only face a $25 million dead cap hit.
Until then, though, the Falcons are on the hook for some major dough with the veteran quarterback. The team will have a $65 million dead cap hit if he isn't on the 2025 roster.
Even still, Falcons fans and pundits questioned whether Cousins should start in Week 14 versus the Minnesota Vikings.
If the Falcons had the typical backup NFL quarterback on their roster, then there probably wouldn't be a discussion about benching Cousins. But that's not the situation in Atlanta.
The Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the first round last spring. He's Atlanta's future, which could come sooner than expected because of Cousins' poor recent play.
However, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris emphatically stated that Cousins will remain the team's starter.
"We've got no issues with that man," Morris said postgame. "I don't think that's going to be an issue around here. That guy's carried us. That guy's got us to the point where we're 6-6, first place in the division, still got everything in front of us."
There are, though, issues with that decision within the Falcons fan base.
After Sunday, Cousins leads the NFL with 13 interceptions this season. He's also fumbled 12 times, which is the most in the league.
On a positive note, Cousins has 17 touchdown passes as well and entered Week 13 with a league-high 3 fourth-quarter comebacks.