ESPN Split on Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons played spoiler last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they came back from 14 down to win 29-28. There's not as much on the line for either team this week as Atlanta travels to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. The Cardinals have lost 11 of 12 after a 2-0 start, including six in a row. Their schedule has been brutal recently, with that six-game stretch coming against the Seahawks (12-3), Rams (11-4), Texans (winners of six in a row), Buccaneers, Jaguars (10-4), and 49ers (10-4).

Arizona wasn't particularly competitive in those games. They lost by three to Tampa and Jacksonville, but they lost the other four games by an average of 22.25 points.

On Paper, the 5-9 Falcons represent a break in the schedule, and that may be one reason ESPN's panel of writers is split on their predictions this week. The panel includes reporter Pamela Maldonado, fantasy analyst Eric Moody, and analytics writer Seth Walder.

Maldonado's pick: Cardinals 28, Falcons 24

Moody's pick: Falcons 27, Cardinals 21

Walder's pick: Falcons 23, Cardinals 22

FPI prediction: ARI, 53.2% (by an average of 1.4 points)

The Falcons are 2-2 in their last four games, but they haven't exactly run the gauntlet in the last month. They beat the Saints (4-10) and Buccaneers (7-7), but the Buccaneers are 2-6 in their last eight games with wins coming against the Saints and Cardinals.

They were blown out by the Seahawks and lost to the Jets, who were promptly blown out by the Dolphins and Jaguars the last two weeks.

The Falcons aren't the only team with a different starter at quarterback than the one they began the season with. Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett has played well for Arizona as a steady veteran presence.

"Brissett has been matchup-proof in his nine starts this season, finishing as a top-12 fantasy QB in every one," Moody wrote. "He has averaged 42.7 pass attempts and 21.1 fantasy points over that stretch. The Cardinals' defense ranks near the bottom of the league in total yards and points allowed, which has boosted Brissett's fantasy outlook, and that should continue against a middle-of-the-road Falcons defense."

The Falcons are No. 8 in passing yards allowed at just 195.6, but they are No. 21 in touchdown passes allowed with 23.

Unable to Stand Prosperity

One of the things that has been so frustrating in Atlanta this year is their poor play against teams they should beat. It's one of the reasons the predictions are split despite a Cardinals team still in contention to tank for the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

The Falcons are 1-6 this season when favored, according to ESPN research, and they're favored by three against the Cardinals.

Drake London's possible return should be a boost for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is auditioning for a starting role around the league for 2026. Running back Bijan Robinson leads the NFL in scrimmage yards and should have a big day.

Rookie sensation James Pearce Jr. has a sack in six straight games, and the Cardinals have given up the sixth-most sacks in the league.

Predicting wins for the Falcons when they're favored has made a lot of people look foolish, but they'll win comfortably against a franchise that benefits from losing.

Falcons 27

Cardinals 16

The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST in Glendale, Ariz. and will be televised locally on FOX.

