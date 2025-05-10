Falcons Get Very Positive Update on QB Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons haven't budged on their early offseason notion that quarterback Kirk Cousins could serve as their backup in 2025. But that doesn't mean rumors Cousins could be traded will go away.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport argued Friday they are likely to persist until the NFL trade deadline or until the Falcons move the quarterback.
"As of right now, it certainly appears Kirk Cousins is set to be their backup quarterback for the 2025 season. Obviously, if any team needs a quarterback with starting experience, that would also, by the way, could the Pittsburgh Steelers, if Aaron Rodgers doesn't go there, Cousins would be the first call," said Rapoport.
"Which is why we're going to be talking about Kirk Cousins all the time this coming preseason, this coming actual season. Every time a quarterback gets hurt, the Falcons are going to be like, 'Hello, look at the guy we got.'
"Maybe they could get a potential premium draft pick for a guy who's now their backup."
It's hard to read Rapoport's update as nothing but good news, maybe even great news, for the Falcons. And really, what Rapoport suggested could happen Friday is pretty much exactly what the Falcons hoped would happen.
The team is holding onto Cousins with the intention of creating the notion they don't have to trade him. That increases his value, and that value will go exponentially higher if a contender loses a starting quarterback.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also remain an immediate possibility because the team has been unable to sign Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers, though, are looking more and more like a team that isn't trying all that hard to win in 2025. In their latest big move, they traded starting receiver George Pickens for 2026 and 2027 draft capital.
I seriously doubt Pittsburgh wants to be a 2025 doormat, so if the Steelers can get Cousins affordably, then they are likely interested. But the Steelers are not going to give up a "premium" draft pick for a quarterback when it's rather clear they are setting themselves up to draft a signal-caller in 2026.
Any serious 2025 contender may be willing to part with "premium" capital, though, if Cousins can help them this fall.
Yes, it sounds like Cousins could be a potential distraction this summer and season. Having him overshadow anything else the team is doing isn't ideal.
However, if Cousins continues to be a good soldier inside the Falcons locker room, his distraction is likely to have a lot bigger impact on Atlanta fans than players.
The potential distraction could also be worth it if a Cousins trade results in the Falcons recouping some of the 2026 draft capital they gave away during the 2025 draft.