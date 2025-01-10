Falcons Proposed Trade Sends Kirk Cousins to AFC for Edge Rusher, Draft Pick
Pundits and fans of the Atlanta Falcons agree that Michael Penix Jr. is now the future of the franchise. But they disagree on how the team will finalize its divorce with former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton is in the camp that the Falcons will be able to trade Cousins this offseason. In fact, according to Moton, there could be significant trade market for the veteran quarterback.
On Jan. 10, Moton named five potential suitors and possible trade packages for Cousins.
The most intriguing trade package was Cousins landing with the Steelers for a 2025 fourth-round pick and veteran edge rusher Preston Smith.
"With a veteran-laden roster, Pittsburgh may favor a highly experienced signal-caller. Cousins would certainly fit that criterion with 159 career starts. If the 36-year-old avoids turnovers, he can help the Steelers win games, complementing a stout defense," wrote Moton.
"Pittsburgh can package Preston Smith with their 2025 fourth-round pick to compete with offers for Cousins from other teams.
"Smith, 32, is past his prime, but in a designated edge-rushing role, he could contribute to the Atlanta Falcons' lackluster pass rush. The 10th-year veteran logged 4.5 sacks and 13 pressures in 2024, playing for the Green Bay Packers (nine games) and Steelers (eight games)."
The Steelers acquired Smith at the 2024 NFL trade deadline for extra edge rushing depth. He posted 4.5 sacks with 5 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hits in 17 games during the 2024 season. But during his eight games in Pittsburgh, Smith played roughly just a third of the team's defensive snaps.
Smith is set to count as a $13.4 million cap hit in 2025. He has two years remaining on his contract. But beginning in 2025, his contract doesn't include any dead cap hit if released.
The Steelers are likely to release Smith this offseason anyway. So in Moton's trade proposal, like the Falcons with Cousins, the Steelers are giving up a player they probably don't plan to have on the 2025 roster.
If at any point the Falcons decide that it isn't worth keeping Smith, they can release him for no cost. And they'd still have received a fourth-rounder in return for Cousins.
However, the big question of whether Cousins will accept a trade remains. The quarterback has a no-trade clause, and he's guaranteed to make $27.5 million from the Falcons in 2025. That puts Cousins in a similar situation as Russell Wilson, who ironically, joined the Steelers last season.
But the Steelers didn't trade for Wilson. They signed him for the league minimum after the Denver Broncos cut him.
It makes more sense for Cousins to take the same route -- refuse any trade and force the Falcons to release him. That would prevent Cousins' new team from giving up a draft pick for him.
General manager Terry Fontenot, though, expressed on Jan. 9 that he is "comfortable" with Cousins as the team's backup quarterback next season.
More than likely, Fontenot's statement was the first move in a game of brinkmanship with Cousins. If Fontenot creates the notion that the Falcons don't plan to release Cousins, then the veteran quarterback, who undoubtably would like another opportunity to play elsewhere, might be forced to accept being traded.
Of course, Moton's trade proposal involving the Steelers is also predicated on Pittsburgh not only moving on from Wilson and Justin Fields but also being interested in Cousins.
If the Steelers depart with Wilson, they might not be itching to sign a different 36-year-old quarterback.