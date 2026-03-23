Special teams could feel like background noise until things start going wrong.

Only two teams missed more field goals than the Atlanta Falcons last season. Just three had fewer punt return yards, and they also finished in the league’s bottom half in kick return yardage.

The team wasn’t short on weaknesses last year, but special teams may have been the most apparent. This offseason, Atlanta made a series of moves that could flip one of its most glaring weaknesses into a strength.

What's Been Addressed

First and foremost, former special teams coordinator Marquice Williams was jettisoned. Williams was a holdover from Arthur Smith's staff, so it was surprising when former head coach Raheem Morris kept him on after special teams were poor in 2024.

That move may have cost Morris his job. The Falcons finished 8-9, tied for first in the NFC South, and several of the games were decided by special teams' gaffes.

What wasn't surprising was owner Arthur Blank not blocking interview requests for Williams while the Falcons went through their own search for a head coach, as he did with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Williams landed with the Raiders as a senior assistant special teams coach, while the Falcons replaced him with Craig Auckerman, who headed the Dolphins' special teams last year.

Folk has led the NFL in field goal percentage in each of the past three seasons. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After using three kickers last season, the Falcons have opted for a fresh start.

Recent free agent addition Nick Folk has been one of the league’s most accurate kickers over the past three seasons. He led the NFL with a 96.6% field-goal conversion rate while spending the 2025 season with the New York Jets.

His addition should pay immediate dividends, as the Falcons dealt with a revolving door at the position, cycling through three kickers last season. That included two rough stints from Younghoe Koo and Parker Romo before eventually settling on Zane Gonzalez, who at least performed around league average with an 86.4% conversion rate.

The Falcons were dead last in kick coverage last year, with returns averaging 30.0 yards.

An improved kicking game won’t just show up on paper. Last season, Atlanta’s clock management and late-game decision-making were impacted by its inability to consistently convert field goals.

The Falcons averaged the sixth-fewest punt yards per game in the NFL, though that number was partly a product of a lack of trust in the kicking game that often forced them to punt in shorter field situations. Regardless, former starting punter Bradley Pinion is headed to the Miami Dolphins, while the Falcons added former All-Pro punter Jake Bailey.

What Needs To be Addressed

Recent free agent signee Jahan Dotson was an electric punt returner at Penn State and handled a handful of returns last year. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the signing of former Pro Bowler Jamal Agnew was expected to spark Atlanta's return game last season, the Falcons performed below the league average in both punt and kick return yards.

Agnew was eventually cut in Week 16. In his place, Natrone Brooks stepped in as the team’s primary kick returner, averaging 19.2 yards on 288 total yards, while Deven Thompkins handled punt return duties, averaging nine yards per return for 54 yards.

One player who could quietly fill that role is recent free agent wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who ended his collegiate career as Penn State’s all-time leader in punt return average at 17.8 yards. While he has spent most of his NFL career strictly at receiver, the Eagles experimented with Dotson’s 4.43 speed by giving him five punt return opportunities last season. He averaged nine yards per return, above Atlanta’s average of seven yards per return.

One notable loss for Atlanta’s special teams unit is former Pro Bowler KhaDarel Hodge, who was released on March 9 after establishing himself as one of the league’s top gunners since becoming a Falcon. It wouldn't be a complete surprise to see him back in training camp this summer, if he fails to catch on with another team.

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