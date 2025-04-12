New Kirk Cousins Trade Scenario Could Emerge Under One Condition: Analyst
Potential landing spots for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins are dwindling. Most notably, the Cleveland Browns, who were projected as the top possible suitor for Cousins, signed veteran Joe Flacco on Friday.
But interestingly, with Flacco off the market, backup quarterback options for Cousins' former team, the Minnesota Vikings, are also becoming more limited. Potential backup Drew Lock also signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.
Could all of this make a Cousins-Vikings reunion possible? The Athletic's Alec Lewis didn't rule it out.
Lewis, though, did flat out say the Falcons must accept one condition if they plan to shop the veteran quarterback to Minnesota.
"I believe Kirk [Cousins] would come back, but ATL would have to be willing to move at feasible price," tweeted Lewis.
The Vikings beat writer also projected Ryan Tannehill as a potential backup quarterback option for Minnesota.
However improbable, Falcons fans are likely to be pleased to hear a new (or old) potential destination for Cousins emerge. After the Flacco-Browns signing, it really appeared Cousins became destined to be Atlanta's backup.
The question, though, is if the Falcons are willing to drop their price for Cousins.
It's not exactly clear what Lewis meant by "feasible price." I interpreted it as the Falcons would need to accept paying Cousins some or even a large portion of his remaining salary. But with "feasible price," Lewis could have also meant not a lot of draft capital in a trade.
Obviously, the Falcons held onto Cousins rather than cutting him to receive something in return for the quarterback. By keeping Cousins on the roster, the quarterback earned a $10 million roster bonus during the first week of NFL free agency.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in March the Falcons were willing to retain Cousins despite the bonus because the bonus is "subject to offset language" that could mean the team that Cousins plays for in 2026 will pay part or all of the $10 million.
Would the Vikings want the Falcons to pay for part of this bonus? Part of his $27.5 million base salary owed in 2025? Or will the Vikings accept all of the contract as long as the trade compensation for Cousins is a late Day 3 pick?
It's impossible to project, and with that many moving parts, it doesn't appear very likely a Falcons-Vikings trade with Cousins will come to fruition.
The perfect Cousins trade suitor for the Falcons is a desperate contender. The Vikings are a contender, but they aren't going to be desperate to acquire a backup signal-caller.
The Falcons have waited this long on moving Cousins. It might be prudent to continue waiting for a more desperate team rather than accept any offer the Vikings might make for the veteran quarterback.