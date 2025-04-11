Falcons Get Terrible News in Kirk Cousins Trade Market
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters right after the 2024 regular season that the organization was comfortable with Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback. That possibility took another step toward becoming a reality Friday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. The deal brings Flacco, who led the Browns to a playoff berth in 2023, back to Cleveland after one season with the Indianapolis Colts.
It's hard to see the Flacco signing as anything but terrible for the Falcons. For most of this offseason, NFL pundits have viewed the Browns as the top trade destination for Cousins.
But the Browns have now added two quarterbacks this offseason without trading for Cousins. In addition to Flacco, Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett early in NFL free agency.
The Browns still have Deshaun Watson under contract as well. It doesn't make much sense for Cleveland to add a fourth quarterback in Cousins.
The Falcons have been waiting patiently to try and trade Cousins this offseason to maximize his value. Some Falcons writers have commended the organization for its patience because it didn't allow the quarterback to bully them into his release.
But right now, the only reward Fontenot has earned for his patience in the Cousins trade front is more waiting.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only logical Cousins landing spot left. The Steelers are the last team remaining with an obvious need at quarterback but no top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, Pittsburgh is strangely content showing a different kind of patience -- waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a free agency decision. If the Steelers run out of patience or Rodgers officially turns down Pittsburgh's offer, maybe the Steelers return to the Cousins trade negotiations.
Some pundits, though, have ruled out the Steelers in the Cousins trade market no matter what happens with Rodgers.
The Falcons are staring at a situation where they have to wait until a contender suffers an injury at quarterback during training camp or the preseason in order to trade Cousins.
If a contender is desperate enough, that kind of trade could still be rewarding for Atlanta. But it would mean Cousins spending training camp and/or the preseason with the Falcons.
That's less than ideal with the Cousins-Falcons current relationship. The Falcons are trying to move forward with Michael Penix Jr. as their starter.
That's the reality Fontenot faces, though, with the Browns appearing out of the mix for Cousins.