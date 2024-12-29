Kyle Pitts has Company in 1,000-Yard Rookie Tight End Club
The 2024 season is a lost cause for the Las Vegas Raiders. But former Georgia Bulldogs star Brock Bowers is officially resetting the rookie record book for tight ends.
With 7 catches and 77 receiving yards in Week 17, Bowers moved into first place on the rookie tights receptions and receiving yards list.
Bowers is just the third tight end to reach 1,000 receiving yards in his third NFL season. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was the most recent tight end to achieve the mark during the 2021 campaign.
Bowers, who led the Raiders in receptions and receiving yards during their 25-10 victory against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, now has 108 catches and 1,144 receiving yards this season.
The first rookie tight end in history to post 1,000 receiving yards was Mike Ditka. Bowers broke Ditka's record of 1,076 receiving yards from his rookie season in 1961.
Pitts had 1,026 receiving yards in 2021.
Interestingly, Bowers may have only landed with the Raiders because of the Falcons. Many pundits connected Las Vegas to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But Penix went to the Falcons at No. 8 overall before the Raiders selection.
Las Vegas selected Bowers at No. 13 overall. The former Georgia tight end was part of a run that saw the first 14 picks in the 2024 draft all come from the offensive side of the ball. That was a new record.
Penix will make his second start with the Falcons on Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, Bowers can add to his rookie record total next week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ditka registered 1,076 receiving yards as a rookie during a 14-game schedule. Pitts played in 17 games in his rookie season.
During his college career at Georgia, Bowers won two national championships. His best statistical season came in 2022 when he had 63 catches and 942 receiving yards. He averaged 14.5 yards per reception during his entire college career.