Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Revealed
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts hasn’t been on the field during OTAs, but his absence has nothing to do with contract or trade talks.
Pitts is dealing with a strained muscle in his foot, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday on X. Schefter acknowledged there’s been “speculation” about Pitts’s future in Atlanta, but the foot injury is why he hasn’t participated.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris didn’t disclose the specifics of Pitts’s injury when meeting with reporters Monday, but he conceded Pitts has battled an injury this spring.
“Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he's got going on,” Morris said. “Obviously, I'm not talking about injuries this time of year, but definitely being cautious with him.”
Morris said Pitts has been in the Falcons’ facility throughout the entire offseason program.
“He's done such a great job of all the stuff that we've asked him,” Morris said. “He's been in every single meeting. He's been in every single thing we've done other than the field. He's been absolutely outstanding to be around and all this type of stuff out there.
“But we're going to be extremely cautious with him.“
The 24-year-old Pitts is entering the final season of his rookie contract with the Falcons. He’s been the subject of trade talks, with both FOX Sports reporting Atlanta has received calls for Pitts and ESPN adding Pitts wouldn’t be opposed to a trade.
However, the Falcons don’t desire to move Pitts, and Pitts’s steady attendance during the voluntary portion of offseason workouts suggests he’s committed to Atlanta this fall.
The Falcons start mandatory minicamp June 10 — and while it remains unclear if Pitts, strained muscle and all, will be on the field, it appears likely he’ll be with the team for everything else.