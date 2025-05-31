Falcons' Kyle Pitts 'Might Be' Open to Trade This Offseason: Report
Hopefully Atlanta Falcons fans are ready for another round of trade rumors on tight end Kyle Pitts.
NFL insider Justin Schultz ignited them with a report Friday morning that "multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons" about potentially trading for Pitts. Schultz added that a deal is not close.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler concurred with his update on Sportscenter on Saturday morning. However, Fowler also added two interesting tidbits -- the Falcons sound very open to a deal, and Pitts is, at the very least, not against it.
"If Atlanta gets the right kind of deal for Kyle Pitts, it very well could come together. I don't think it's a situation where they are aggressively shopping him, but it appears, talking to some other teams, I think Atlanta is at least open to the possibility, and Pitts might be as well," said Fowler.
"I'm told he loves Atlanta. This is not a situation where he's requesting a trade, but if he has a chance to go a better offense where he's more featured. He's sort of the third or fourth wheel right now, it could be something he's open to."
It's important to note that we don't know what teams have reached out to the Falcons about Pitts. Maybe they do indeed have better offenses than Atlanta.
But I have my doubts.
It seems contradictory to suggest Pitts could land on a better offense AND in a place where he will be featured more. One reason Pitts has been less apart of Atlanta's offense has been the arrival of Drake London and Bijan Robinson. Those players, though, are also making the Falcons offense better.
If Pitts lands on an offense where he's guaranteed to receive more targets, that nearly guarantees his new unit won't be a better offense than Atlanta.
But how Fowler portrays both the Falcons and Pitts being open to a fresh start is most noteworthy. Because, in all likelihood, a deal isn't going to happen.
SI on Falcons' Daniel Flick essentially argued trading Pitts goes against the very fabricate of Atlanta's win-now strategy over the past year. The Falcons sacrificed several picks in 2026 to win this fall; why would they give up a playmaker that should help their inexperienced, young quarterback?
The answer -- if the offer for Pitts is just so overwhelmingly good that the Falcons can't say no. That should be the only reason the Falcons trades the tight end -- for an offer they can't refuse.
The next question, though, is how these trade rumors impact Pitts? Is he already thinking about leaving? It sounds like he might be although Fowler did say the tight end loves Atlanta.
To get the best of Pitts this fall, the Falcons need him to fully buy-in; not partially hope for a trade.