Falcons Lose in New York, But Kyle Pitts Shines in Breakout Effort

EAST RUTHERFORD – The Atlanta Falcons came up short on Sunday in New York against a struggling Jets team. Aside from struggles on third downs, the offense was largely effective in this game, highlighted by the performance of tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

In the wake of the loss of wide receiver Drake London and his critical production in the passing game, the Falcons needed someone to lean on. They got that from Pitts in a way that would make Bill Withers proud.

Cousins finished 21-of-33 for 234 yards and a touchdown, with the tight end accounting for more than a third of his total output. His seven catches for 82 yards led the Falcons.

“Kyle is a great athlete, and he did a great job separating and using his ability today,” Cousins said after the game. “There’s no doubt he showed up quite a bit.”

The Falcons quarterback noted that the ones he immediately thought of were the ones that didn’t connect, in particular on their last drive. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris echoed that thought from his quarterback.

“Kyle made some plays,” he said. “Wanted to make some critical plays at the end there to give us a chance to win it.”

The late incompletion with 0:57 left in the game was the first of three straight before a Falcons’ three-and-out that led to a punt and the loss – a frustrating end to an otherwise strong day for the tight end.

The lone miss between Cousins and Pitts does not diminish his individual effort in this game.

Pitts made seven catches in Week 13, five of which he converted into a first down. Most of those instances came on extra-effort plays that he was able to pick up significant yards after the catch.

“I’m most excited with Kyle once he catches it because I know what he’s capable of after the catch,” Cousins continued. “I just want to get him the ball, and it’s look out.”

After starting the season with some tremendous performances, Pitts had regressed a bit. He was averaging about 50 yards per game, but then that slipped down under 30 over the last four games.

Sunday’s output appeared to be a return to that early-season development that he will hopefully look to build upon.

The future of the 25-year-old tight end in Atlanta is uncertain, but games like he had in Week 13 would make that potential much stronger. If Sunday showed anything, it’s that Pitts still possesses the upside Atlanta once bet on. Whether it blossoms here or somewhere else, performances like this remind the league why he remains one of the NFL’s most intriguing young tight ends.