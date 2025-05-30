Report: Falcons Receiving Trade Interest on TE Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta Falcons are receiving trade inquiries from other organizations about tight end Kyle Pitts, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
In a Friday morning post on X, Schultz reported "multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons" about Pitts's availability -- but a trade doesn't appear close.
"Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him," Schultz wrote. "But I’m told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks."
The 24-year-old Pitts is in the last year of his rookie contract, playing under a fully guaranteed fifth-year option worth close to $10.9 million.
He's slated to be an unrestricted free agent in the spring of 2026. Pitts did not participate in Atlanta's first OTA session May 27, though Bleacher Report insider James Palmer said it was due to a "foot issue" and Pitts was in the team's facility, just not on the field.
Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in 2021, started 15 of 17 appearances last season, catching 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said in early May he anticipates Pitts taking a "big jump" this fall.
"Year 2 of the system; Year 2 of understanding what we're trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle," Robinson said. "He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques, the consistency down in and down out.
"Those are the things we talk about with him and (tight ends coach Kevin) Koger talks about with him all the time is those finer details and that next level he can take as a player. So I'm pumped for Kyle, can't wait to get out on the field with him and that's going to be a lot of fun to see his growth."
Pitts aside, the Falcons have five other tight ends on their roster: Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic and undrafted rookie Joshua Simon.
Atlanta expects Pitts will be its primary passing option among its tight ends, and Pitts worked out with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at points this offseason. Now, the most pressing question is whether they'll get to bear the fruit of their work together in the fall.