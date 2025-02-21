LA Chargers Pass Rushers could Give Atlanta Falcons Defense an Edge in 2025
Always looking for edge rush help, the Atlanta Falcons could add a veteran to the mix, perhaps changing the fortunes of the franchise. The Falcons have the least amount of sacks the last-20 years and have finished last or second-to-last in sacks in three of the last-four years.
One player isn’t going to solve the Falcons’ issues. They should be thinking pass rush in the upcoming NFL Draft, but they could look at a pair of veterans as well.
Khalil Mack, Edge, LA Chargers
One of the best pass rushers in the mid-2010s, Mack is scheduled to be a free agent in March. He brings a constant rush, not staying blocked while the play scrambles away. Mack's ability to get up field from both the three-point stance and standing up adds value.
Plus, he still maintains the agility to loop around on the inside, bearing down on the quarterback. Additionally, if Atlanta wanted to use him as a three-down player, the nine-time Pro Bowler excels in run defense, shedding and beating the blocker to the ball.
The Falcons had a lot of success with one-year deals for Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell in 2023, both aging veterans who co-led the team in sacks. Mack presents a ready-to-play player that could help mentor a first-round draft pick.
Joey Bosa, Edge, LA Chargers
Bleacher Report's Adam Wells highlighted Bosa as someone that could find the pink slip, as the Los Angeles Chargers continue to try and shed salary.
"Given how effective the Chargers defense was last season—they allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL—it wouldn't be a surprise if they try to keep most of the group together for one more year,” Wells wrote. “But they also should look to get younger off the edge with Bosa set to turn 30 on July 11 and not being as physically durable as he was at the peak of his career."
The Chargers can save $25 million parting ways with Bosa. He’ll have plenty of suitors on the open market, but his next contract will be at a considerable discount.
The Issue
While Bosa is four years younger than Mack, he doesn't possess the same skill set. First, the lack of power hurts him when battling much larger tackles, as Mack can long arm and bull rush most tackles. Plus, he doesn't figure in the run game, as teams continue to wash him out in the run game.
Most importantly, Bosa lacks the one ability that should prevent the Falcons from signing him: availability. Over the three seasons, Bosa played in just 28 games. He cannot stand healthy.
Bottom Line
In a perfect world, the Atlanta Falcons draft their premier edge rusher in the first round, maybe offer Mack a one-year deal. If that fails to come to fruition, throw the entire bag at Josh Sweat, pick it up and throw it again.
With just Arnold Ebiketie and 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice returning from injury on the roster, the pass rush will look much different for the Falcons in 2025.