Falcons Still Have 'One Area' on Defense to Address in Next Draft: Analyst
The Atlanta Falcons dedicated nearly the entire 2025 draft class to addressing needs on defense. It was long overdue after several years in a row where the Falcons drafted offensive skilled position players in the top 10.
But the 2025 draft could be just the beginning of the defensive renaissance in Atlanta. At least, maybe it should be according to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema.
On a list that identified "one area" every NFL team needs to think about for the 2026 NFL Draft, Sikkema picked linebacker for the Falcons
"Kaden Ellis was the Falcons’ highest-graded off-ball linebacker (71.5) in 2024, but he is entering the final year of his deal. If rookie first-rounder Jalon Walker is more of an edge player than an off-ball linebacker, Atlanta will need to invest some resources into that position. The good news is that the2026 linebacker class looks deep," wrote Sikkema.
Elliss experienced a breakout season with the New Orleans Saints during 2022. New Orleans used him often as a pass rusher, and he posted seven sacks in 2022.
The past two seasons in Atlanta, Elliss has become a tackling machine. Last season, he had 151 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.
Elliss came to Atlanta on a three-year, $21 million contract before the 2023 season. By next offseason, Elliss will be 30 years old, but he's still due for a big pay raise.
He's become such an important part of the Falcons defense, though, that right now, it's difficult to predict anything but Atlanta making bringing back Elliss a top priority next offseason.
Of course, that's assuming Elliss continues to build upon his first two years in Atlanta this fall. If he doesn't, then Sikkema's prediction that linebacker will be a priority for the Falcons in next year's draft will likely be true.
The Falcons, though, will not have a first-round pick next year to address any needs. Atlanta traded back into the first round this year to add a second edge rusher in James Pearce Jr. after already selecting Jalon Walker.
For the right to draft Pearce, the Falcons sent their 2026 first-rounder to the Los Angeles Rams.