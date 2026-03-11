What Have Falcons' Early Free Agency Moves Meant for the Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons have been living in the NFL news cycle this week after the first two days of the negotiation window. They made a flurry of moves on Monday, including the addition of former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

There is still a long way to go before we reach the climax of free agency, but the early flurries have provided some valuable insight into what the Falcons may do when they reach the draft in April. As of this writing, the Falcons still only hold five picks in this draft (2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231), and the early moves indicate they will need to make each one of them count.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Atlanta entered free agency with several understood needs. They needed to address the quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, and linebacker positions. After two days, the Falcons found a few players to address some of those needs, but departures have increased the urgency for others.

What have these early moves meant for the Falcons this spring? Falcons OnSI took a look.

Defensive Line Has Remained Atlanta’s Biggest Draft Need

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Six of the nine contributors to the unit are set to leave the team this offseason, and none of those players have been replaced. Even before the exodus, this would have been a need after the Falcons finished No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).

Atlanta missed out on getting John Franklin-Myers on Monday after he signed with Tennessee, but there are still plenty of options at their disposal – both in the draft and free agency. No matter how they come, the Falcons will desperately need to add some more depth here.

They will need to add some more depth players here, but Lee Hunter and Christen Miller are two of the high-end players the Falcons could target at No. 48 (assuming they drop). There is a good chance that they miss out on those guys, but Domonique Orange, Darrell Jackson Jr., and Gracen Halton could also be there for them at No. 79.

They need to add at least four, maybe even five, players to this room. The more quality they can add, the better.

Linebacker Might Be ‘By Committee’ Approach

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Losing Kaden Elliss to the Saints stings for the Falcons, but they were able to add some more depth to this room. They restructured Troy Andersen’s deal to avoid a ‘tolled’ contract year, and the former second-round pick will return to the team in 2026 instead of hitting free agency. On top of that, they added another player with an outstanding athletic profile in Christian Harris.

Between those two and Divine Deablo, the Falcons will now feature three players who run a 4.5 or faster. If speed were the goal, they would certainly have that in spades.

Andersen has not played a game since December 8, 2024, and should still be considered a raw player. He has struggled with several injuries throughout his career that have hurt his ability to capitalize on those athletic traits. He is a complete unknown at this point, but something similar could also be said about Harris. The former Texans linebacker fought through injuries in 2024 and returned to a diminished role in 2025.

The Falcons will need to add at least one more body to that room. However, barring a great value in the fourth round, the emphasis has probably shifted to a day-three player in the sixth or seventh round.

Nickel Cornerback Is A Bigger Concern Than It Was Before

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Falcons lost Dee Alford on Monday, and with it, their nickel corner depth. He was a strong player for them last season, but not irreplaceable.

Billy Bowman Jr. is set to return from an Achilles injury, but his timeline is not known. He suffered the injury during walk-throughs on November 21, 2025, and could be back by training camp, barring any setbacks.

Regardless, the Falcons will need to address their depth here. Adding an affordable veteran could still be the way to go with this position, but finding someone with some size and tackling ability will be important. If they don’t, adding a player via the draft could also make sense. If they go with an outside corner, then Mike Hughes could compete there, or push inside and compete with Bowman for reps.

The Falcons also have C.J. Henderson and Cobee Bryant on the roster, and those two might be able to push Hughes during camp.

There Will Still Be a Wide Receiver Added on Day Two

Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To this point, the Falcons have added Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency. It is not an electric group on paper, but those two, plus Drake London and a solid tight end room, will provide a higher floor than in 2024.

With the amount of talent in this class (especially on the second day), the Falcons should still target a wide receiver at 48 or 79. Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Berdnard, Skyler Bell, Chris Brazzell II, Zachariah Branch, or Malachi Fields should all be within their range.

In a perfect world, the Falcons will be able to trade back and pick up more selections. If they cannot, then drafting a wide receiver here would still be a primary need for them.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news!