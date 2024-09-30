Falcons Urged to Sign Veteran Center to Help Replace Drew Dalman
The Atlanta Falcons won their first game with Ryan Neuzil starting at center. But it will be at least another three games before regular starting center Drew Dalman returns from injured reserve.
For that reason, Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department argued Monday that the Falcons should target free agent center Mason Cole.
"The Falcons placed starting center Drew Dalman on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain last week," BR's staff wrote. "The team might want to add a veteran to the practice squad at least just in case of an emergency.
"Also, it helps that Cole also has experience playing guard if needed."
Cole started every game for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Prior to that, he started 32 games for the Arizona Cardinals and seven contests for the Minnesota Vikings at center and guard.
The veteran interior offensive lineman struggled last season, which is why he's a 28-year-old free agent. But if Cole will agree to sign to the Falcons practice squad, they will add veteran experience to multiple positions that could use extra depth.
The Falcons started two backup offensive linemen in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. In addition to Neuzil at center, Storm Norton started at right tackle.
Unlike Dalman, regular starting right tackle Kaleb McGary didn't land on injured reserve. McGary practiced in limited fashion Friday, but the team ruled him out for Week 4.
Dalman and McGary both suffered injuries during Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In Week 4, Norton earned an average Pro Football Focus player grade while Neuzil had a below average mark.
Cole began his NFL career as a third-round pick for the Cardinals during the 2018 NFL draft. He signed a 3-year, $15.75 million contract with the Steelers in March 2022.
The Steelers released Cole this past March even though the move only saved the team about $4 million in cap space.