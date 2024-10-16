Falcons Get Answer on Maxx Crosby's Potential Availability
The Atlanta Falcons have issues with their pass rush. But edge rusher Maxx Crosby probably won't be the answer.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis shot down rumors that Crosby will be dealt to a new team before the NFL trade deadline on November 5.
“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said, via The Athletic's Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It’s just not happening.”
Usually, the black hole is a good thing for the Raiders. But the team is spirling from a 2-4 start and traded 3-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets on Tuesday. That's what really ramped up rumors that Crosby's days in Vegas could also be numbered.
Even before the Adams deal, though, SI Falcons' Scott Kennedy suggested Crosby as a trade candidate for the Falcons. On October 11, Kennedy proposed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as a trade chip for Atlanta to land Crosby.
That's a fun hypothetical that made sense but was always unlikely to happen. It's probably a dead issue now with the Raiders making Crosby unavailable.
Still, the Falcons must find some way to improve their pass rush. Atlanta could have had defensive prospects Laiatu Latu, Dallas Turner or Jared Verse at No. 8 overall in this year's draft. Instead, they selected Penix.
Neither Latu, Turner nor Verse have more than 1 sack through their first six weeks. That has helped silence the second guessers in Atlanta.
But the Falcons' Day 2 and early Day 3 selections to help solidify the team's pass rush have not worked. Defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus have combined to record just 3 tackles in the first six weeks.
Trice has been out since August with a season-ending injury. Dorlus has yet to earn a roster spot on gameday while Orhorhoro has played just twice.
The good news is the Falcons are in first place despite a disappointing pass rush and draft class. But Atlanta needs to find a way to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Unfortunately, trading for Crosby doesn't appear to be an option.