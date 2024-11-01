Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Another Defensive Starter Ruled Out vs. Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with significant injuries on defense for most of the 2024 season. That will continue in Week 9 when they visit the Atlanta Falcons.
Edge rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland will both not play on Sunday, Nov. 3. Neither player practiced the entire week, and on Friday, the Cowboys ruled both "out" for Week 9.
ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the Cowboys injury report.
Parsons hasn't played since Sept. 26 because of an ankle injury. He posted 14 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits and 1 pass defense in the first four games of the season.
Bland rejoined the Cowboys 53-man roster Wednesday. He spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve. But that was out of necessity.
Dallas had no choice but to activate Bland from IR on Wednesday because his 21-day practice window expired that day. If the Cowboys hadn't activated Bland from injured reserve Wednesday, then he would have been forced to miss the rest of the season.
As a result, Bland is on the active roster but still won't play in Week 9. The Falcons will not have to face either Parsons or Bland, both of whom were All-Pro defenders in 2023.
Parsons made first-team All-Pro in each of his first two NFL seasons during 2021 and 2022. Last year, he made second-team All-Pro despite finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Fellow edge rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt finished first and second, respectfully, in the award voting and were the first-team All-Pro edge rushers last year.
Behind a league-high 9 interceptions last season, Bland earned a spot on first-team All-Pro in 2023.
On Frirday, the Cowboys also ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. That was a more surprising move, as he fully practiced the entire week.
Parsons, Bland and Phillips were the only three players Dallas ruled out for Week 9. But entering Sunday, the Cowboys also have five players listed as questionable -- cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, linebacker Eric Kendricks, guard Zack Martin and inside linebacker Nick Vigil.