Falcons Placed in 'Extreme Long Shots' 2025 Super Bowl Tier
There will be plenty of optimism around the Atlanta Falcons with Michael Penix Jr. assuming the starting quarterback role. But will that be enough to make the Falcons contenders in 2025?
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon essentially argued no. At least, he considers it not very likely at all.
On Feb. 5, Gagnon ranked the NFL's non-playoff teams from last season by the likelihood they will make the Super Bowl next winter. Gagnon placed the Falcons in his "extreme long shots" tier.
Overall, Gagnon ranked the Falcons' Super Bowl chances next season at No. 9 among the 18 non-playoff teams from 2024.
"They're handcuffed by the salary cap thanks in part to that horrible Kirk Cousins deal, and Michael Penix Jr. isn't likely ready to become elite," wrote Gagnon.
How one interprets Gagnon's brief explanation is very much how one defines the word, "elite."
It's unlikely Penix becomes a top five quarterback next season. But there have been crazier things in the NFL than seeing a young signal caller such as Penix jump into the league's top 10. In fact, it happens almost every season.
There's also a good chance Penix will better than Kirk Cousins. At the very least better than the injured Cousins from the end of the season.
The question then becomes what the Falcons will be able to do this offseason to improve the rest of the roster. Gagnon is correct that Atlanta doesn't have many draft or financial resources to use for improvement this offseason.
But the Falcons have a couple cut candidates that could open cap space. They could also trade tight end Kyle Pitts to both create cap room and add another draft pick.
The offense, though, is already in place for Penix to thrive in 2025. Wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson have a few years of NFL experience and are ready to lead an offense with a young quarterback.
The big question, as it's been for the Falcons for many, many years, is how they address getting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Falcons won't be true Super Bowl contenders until they have both a No. 1 quarterback and pass rusher.