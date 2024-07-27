Falcons Michael Penix Jr. Making Early Strong Case for Backup QB Job
The Atlanta Falcons decided to draft Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many people had questions – some called it the worst pick, and some said that Penix was not ready for NFL action in his first year.
However, in the early stages of training camp at IBM Performance Field at Flowery Branch, Georgia, the rookie has been as good as advertised – if not better.
In the early days of camp, Penix Jr. has been crisp. Throwing tight spirals, looking cool, calm, and collected, and making some beautiful deep ball throws per Falcons on SI’s very own Daniel Flick. Granted, this is early, and there is still plenty of training camp and preseason to go, but this should be a welcome sign for the coaching staff and Falcons fans.
Penix is in good hands with an experienced coaching staff. He benefited at Washington by having all the talent in the world surrounding him. In the NFL, he will have that with the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.
As a player who has recovered from numerous injuries, his participation all offseason and now training camp are positive signs for his development. Indeed, he will get plenty of snaps in the preseason along with Taylor Heinicke, the team’s current QB2. But this past week, he is the star of the show in Atlanta with ‘Captain Kirk.’
At some point next week, the pads will go on, which will be an accurate measure of the rookie's merit.
Since Matt Ryan's departure in 2021, the entire organization has experienced dark years. He gave the franchise stability under center for 14 years with four Pro Bowls, one All-Pro, and one MVP season that is impossible to replace.
So, while those outside the organization may easily criticize and condemn the selection of Penix Jr., Atlanta may enjoy another 14 years of stability under center with Kirk Cousins and the rookie addition. They are on an excellent developmental track for their rookie in the early stages of 2024 training camp.