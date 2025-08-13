Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Gets Honest on Joint Practice Fight With Titans
Atlanta Falcons second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has previous stated he won't start trash talking, but that he isn't afraid to engage in it when pushed. Penix proved that to be true Wednesday in a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.
"They had a lot of words throughout practice, so I gave my words," Penix told reporters after practice. "Just went a little too far. I don't know. I was somebody else. I don't remember."
Penix explained after completing a deep pass in Wednesday's practice, he said something to a couple Titans defenders. The words boiled over into a brawl.
Michael Penix Jr. Involved in Brawl During Wednesday's Joint Practice With Titans
SI on Falcons' Garrett Chapman reported the scuffle that Penix engaged in with the Titans began when the quarterback hit wideout Ray-Ray McCloud on a deep pass.
"Moments later, the Falcons' second-year quarterback was in the middle of a full-team scrum with the Tennessee Titans, a pile of bodies spilling across both practice fields in a scene that turned an ordinary joint session into a mid-August melee," wrote Chapman.
Penix suggested his celebration of the completion rubbed the Titans the wrong way.
"Celebrating and somebody didn't like it," Penix said. "And then it just went off from there."
Penix didn't reveal what he specifically said or what anyone said to him prior to the pass. The quarterback also said he didn't remember most of what transpired, especially once the brawl began.
Practice stopped for several minutes to separate the two teams after the fight.
Falcons Teammates Came to Penix's Aid
While Penix stood up for himself during Wednesday's practice, the Falcons also displayed the brotherhood that a lot of NFL players talk about regularly.
Wide receiver Drake London was reportedly the first to come Penix's in the scuffle. Several other Falcons teammates also physically supported the quarterback.
"That's what it's about. Protecting your brothers. That's what I grew up on. I got two little brothers. I always got to protect them," Penix said. "They know I'm there if they need me like Drake [London] and the rest of the guys.
"They felt I needed them, and they came and help me. That's what it's all about. We here and got each other's backs. Ride with each other right or wrong. That's what it's about."
There was another incident between the Falcons and Titans on the play right after the melee Wednesday. Right tackle Kaleb McGary got into the face of Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo. But the incident didn't lead to another fight.
No other fights broke out Wednesday. The two teams will face each other in Week 2 of the preseason Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.