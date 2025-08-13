Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons Brawl with Tennessee Titans as Camp Heats Up
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had just uncorked a deep touchdown pass to Ray-Ray McCloud when the talking started, and didn’t stop.
Moments later, the Falcons' second-year quarterback was in the middle of a full-team scrum with the Tennessee Titans, a pile of bodies spilling across both practice fields in a scene that turned an ordinary joint session into a mid-August melee.
“They had a lot of words throughout practice, so I gave my words and went a little bit too far. I don’t know. [But] that was somebody else.” Penix said after practice of his out-of-character outburst.
What he said remains a mystery, but what came of it was a chain reaction that reverberated through Flowery Branch. Both fields spilled over and gathered on top of the Falcons’ quarterback.
It took several minutes to unravel the hodgepodge of players, but several players emerged without helmets – including wide receiver Drake London, who was one of the first people to come to Penix’s aid.
That passion then spilled over into the next play with Kaleb McGary going face-to-face with Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo after the whistle. Nothing major came of the second scuffle, but the Falcons’ right tackle somehow lost his helmet in the skirmish.
The Falcons players made no bones about it. They made sure they had Penix’s back.
“That's what it's about, you know, protecting your brothers. That I grew up on,” Penix said. “We’ve got each other's backs to ride with each other, right or wrong.”
Linebacker Kaden Elliss had different words for it, calling it “competitive greatness” from his quarterback.
“Guys got it or they don’t,” Elliss said. “In moments like that, everybody reacts in different ways. I'm not saying everybody that's a fighter is great, and everybody that's not isn't. But when you see that edge come out of someone for whatever reason, whatever struck that chord in them, you see it come out, you know, it just solidifies everything else you ever think about.”
Penix showed some of the fire that his teammates have joked about this summer. By the time practice ended, he showed that he isn’t afraid to back down from a fight if one were to come his way.
"They probably don't look at me like that," Penix said through a grin. "But I'm from Tampa. Dade City."
Dee Alford Shines
The nickel cornerback position has been the subject a heated competition throughout training camp this summer after the Falcons retained Dee Alford, signed Mike Ford, and drafted Billy Bowman Jr.
All three have been given reps with the ones at various points over the last two and a half weeks, but Alford was particularly impressive today. He started the day and rotated a lot with Ford in the team portion of the day.
He had one pass interference where he pulled the receiver down after getting beaten on a route, but he also had some impressive pass breakups and an interception during the final portion of practice. Alford was in the right place to make a play on a lofted pass that Titans quarterback Cam Ward was trying to throw away.
Calvin Ridley Has a Fiery Day
We mentioned yesterday that the former Falcons All-Pro receiver was back in Flowery Branch for the first time since 2022. He had a contentious back-and-forth with AJ Terrell Jr, and the pair matched up for the majority of reps over the last two days.
Ridley allegedly took exception with the team posting a video on Instagram where Terrell won an individual drill with him, commenting, “Post all them then!!!” and “Yall need to stop” underneath the Falcons’ post. That energy was certainly felt from him today, and he was very active with some comments directed at Falcons players.
At another point, Raheem Morris was seen on the sideline with him, trying to talk with him. The wide receiver was yelling something and pointing aggressively, but it remains unclear what prompted the interaction.
Overall, Ridley performed well again today in the 1v1 portions of practice, where the quarterback is afforded time for Ridley’s double and triple moves. His day was highlighted by a long touchdown reception with Terrell in coverage.
After crossing the goal line, in line with what we’ve seen from the former Falcon over the last two days, he appeared to yell something in the vicinity of the fans and reporters behind the end zone.
Casey Washington Emerging As Clear Favorite in the Wide Receiver Room
Casey Washington has been one of the players who has been called in to replace the injured Darnell Mooney. The second-year wide receiver has played well and shown off a strong connection with Penix throughout camp.
That relationship goes back to the pair entering the league together last summer. They would do walk-throughs in the Flowery Branch parking lot.
“After installs, I’d just get that text,” Penix said. "He always wanted to get better, he always wanted to learn so that whenever his time did come, he was ready.”
Washington has played hard, and the explosiveness has been put on display this summer, too. Penix has not been afraid to look for his old second-team running mate throughout camp, and they connected yesterday on a 50-yard touchdown.
“He's going to catch any ball that comes in his vicinity,” Penix finished. “So my job is to continue to elevate him, and, you know, make sure I give him the opportunities that he deserves from the work that he put in.”
With Mooney remaining out of practice for the foreseeable future, Washington has a prime opportunity to continue building out his rationale for why he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster.
David Sills V, Chris Blair, and several others are all competing for what may end up being one of the final spots on that list, but the second-year receiver has asserted himself as a favorite at this point.
“Casey’s been really showing up in a big way as a deep threat,” Raheem Morris said before Wednesday’s practice about the status of the receiver room. “Who’s winning the battle? I love the competes. I love the battle. I love the fact that you’re asking that question.”
Through this point in the preseason, it certainly feels that Washington has stamped his name at the top of that pecking order.
Other Notes
- Penix was not as sharp today during the team drills. It’s hard to tell why, but he did miss more throws during Wednesday’s practice after being very sharp on Tuesday.
- The Falcons' defensive line looks solid. Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorohoro combined to get lots of pressure on the Titans' quarterbacks, including the play that led to the Dee Alford interception. Zach Harrison also came away with a sack.
- Running back Jashaun Corbin had a long touchdown run during the team drills.
- The Titans accrued several defensive flags throughout Wednesday’s practice, and they were noticeably more physical today than yesterday after being embarrassed on Tuesday. The Falcons were largely clean on the penalty front.