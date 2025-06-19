Falcons Using Matt Ryan to Develop QB Michael Penix Jr.: Report
Matt Ryan can't lead the Atlanta Falcons to victories anymore on the field. But he could still have an indirect impact on the future of the franchise.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported this week the Falcons have scheduled calls and meetings with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to talk with Ryan this offseason. Wolfe also said during a recent appearance on NFL Network that Penix has also talked to Michael Vick this offseason.
"What's been interesting about his process is, they've got him with some of the Falcons legendary quarterbacks throughout the offseason," Wolfe said on Monday. "I'm told Raheem Morris got him with Matt Ryan multiple times, in person, on the phone, trying to help him with his prep of trying to be that franchise quarterback.
"Michael Vick also stopped by practice about a week and a half ago to pour into Michael Penix as well."
Ryan and Vick have plenty of NFL experience they could pass on to Penix. But Wolfe implied the two retired quarterbacks are helping Penix with the leadership aspect of being an NFL franchise quarterback.
"This is [Penix's] team. And his big thing is, 'I want to show the leadership to the entire team, not just my offense,'" said Wolfe.
"He's had lunches. He's had golf outings, really trying to show the genuine relationships he thinks are needed to take over this team."
Penix is coming into his first year as an NFL starter after he entered the lineup for Kirk Cousins in Week 16 last year. Penix started the final three games of 2024, leading the Falcons to a 1-2 record.
In those three games, Penix completed 58% of his passes for 737 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He also threw three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Falcons selected Penix, somewhat surprisingly, at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was the earliest the Falcons drafted a quarterback since Ryan went No. 3 overall in the 2008 draft.
Vick was the No. 1 overall pick for the Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft.