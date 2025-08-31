New Falcons Lineman Already Raving About Michael Penix Jr.
While speaking to the Atlanta sports media for the first time since getting traded to the Atlanta Falcons, offensive tackle Michael Jarrell struggled to remember former All-Pro edge rusher Vic Beasley. Jerrell also forgot the Falcons had two Super Bowl appearances instead of just one.
Maybe a history lesson is in order for the new Atlanta offensive lineman. But to his credit, Jerrell needed no lesson on Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
"I heard about his name way before UW, back at his days at Indiana at IU. That was Mike Penix," Jerrell said. "I knew some guys who played with him. They always said if he stayed healthy, he was goig to be the guy. I was wondering, alright, we'll see. But then he got healthy ant UW and he balled out."
According to Jerrell, though, Penix didn't just ball out.
"He should have won Heisman, in my opinion, man," Jerrell added on the quarterback. "But yeah man. I think he's a great quarterback. I'm excited to get to work with him."
Falcons New Lineman Michael Jerrell Hypes QB Michael Penix Jr.
Just ahead of Tuesday's NFL roster deadline, the Falcons acquired Jerrell from the Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons landed the offensive lineman for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.
Jerrell appeared in 10 games for Seattle, making three starts as a rookie last season. The Seahawks drafted him at No. 207 overall during the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He could play for the Falcons less than two weeks after he joined the team. Atlanta has ruled out starting right tackle Kaleb McGary with a leg injury for the entire 2025 season and backup swing tackle Storm Norton will be sidelined the first 6-8 weeks because of ankle surgery.
Jerrell will be competing with Elijah Wilkinson and Jack Nelson for the starting role, which is quite important since Penix is a left-handed quarterback. Right tackle is his blindside -- traditionally viewed around the league as the most vital starting tackle.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris called it "unrealistic" to expect any newcomers to the team to start in Week 1. In all likelihood, Wilkinson will start the season opener, but right tackle appears to be a fluid situation where even practice squad tackle Brandon Parker could be an option.
Ironically, both Penix and Jerrell made their NFL offensive debuts in the same game last season when the Seahawks visited Atlanta. Jerrell played on special teams the week prior and then made his first NFL start versus the Falcons in Week 7.
Penix played the final series of the game and attempted his first pass with the Falcons trailing by 20 late in the fourth quarter.
During his final season at Washington in 2023, Penix posted 4,903 passing yards with 36 touchdowns. Penix also led Washington to the College Football Playoffs and a national championship game appearance.
Penix won the Maxwell Award but finished second for the Heisman behind Jayden Daniels. With Daniels' rookie impact on the Washington Commanders, few have second-guessed the Heisman voting two years later.
But that may be beginning to change. With former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer losing Alabama's first Week 1 game in 24 years Saturday to unranked Florida State, pundits seemed to question whether DeBoer has been receiving too much credit for Washington's 2023 success.
If Penix plays well this fall, he could prove he was the real reason behind Washington's success. More importantly, the Falcons will have an opportunity to end their playoff drought.
But Jerrell or one of the other depth tackles stepping up to serve as a quality starter at right tackle will be key to Penix reaching his potential this season.