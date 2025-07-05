Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Predicted to Have Huge Impact on 2025 NFC South
Atlanta Falcons fans are excited this offseason about the possibility of Michael Penix Jr. being the team's franchise quarterback moving forward. National pundits, though, seem to want to see more from Penix before declaring him the answer for the franchise behind center.
But there is one thing both groups can probably agree on -- how Penix performs will greatly impact the 2025 NFC South race.
On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton went one step further. Moton suggested Penix was the biggest x-factor in the NFC South for the 2025 season.
"Going through a full offseason as the starter, the Washington product should be more efficient in the pocket. He will have a stronger rapport with his receivers and a better understanding of the offense," wrote Moton.
"After suffering four consecutive season-ending injuries at Indiana, Penix showed he can post gaudy stat lines and spread the ball in two collegiate terms with the Huskies.
"If he stays healthy, his progress in Year 2 could help Atlanta break its four-year pattern of seven-to-eight-win seasons to compete for an NFC South title."
Penix appeared in five games last season, starting the final three weeks after the Falcons benched Kirk Cousins. Penix posted a 58.1% completion percentage with 775 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Falcons went 1-2 during his three starts.
Pundits who watched Penix and aren't just referencing his stat line this summer were generally impressed with the young signal-caller during his three starts. A couple of his interceptions weren't necessarily his fault, and he had his best performance in Week 18 when he led the Falcons to 38 points.
Also, in both of Penix's defeats, the Falcons lost the coin toss to begin overtime, and the Atlanta defense gave up a touchdown on the extra session's opening possession. Penix didn't get a chance with the ball in either overtime.
The Falcons defense should be better this season with who the organization added to the team's front seven. The secondary also has young promising players.
If Penix plays to his No. 8 overall potential, the Falcons could experience their best season in the NFC South since 2017 when the team last made the postseason. Atlanta's last division title was 2016.