Super Bowl Winning Coach 'Surprised' But Voices Support for Falcons QB Change
The Atlanta Falcons have received a lot of support for their quarterback change this week. That's a clear indication of both the excited hype around rookie Michael Penix Jr. and how poorly veteran Kirk Cousins was playing.
Super Bowl winning head coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy wasn't as on board with the switch to Penix as some analysts. But in his social media reaction to the decision, Dungy also suggested it could spark the Falcons as a quarterback change once did for his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I'm surprised that in the middle of a playoff chase they're turning to a rookie QB who hasn't play," Dungy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "In 1999, the Bucs were forced to do that due to injury. Shaun King led us to 5 wins in our last 6 games. We won the division and went all the way to the NFC championship game.
"We'll see if Penix can give Atlanta that same type of spark."
Dungy seemed to imply that he wouldn't choose to sit Cousins in favor of Penix during a playoff race. But he countered his own point by recalling King.
Tampa Bay drafted King at No. 50 overall in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft. Trent Dilfer was Tampa Bay's starting quarterback in 1999. He went 7-3, which included a victory against the defending NFC champion Falcons in Week 11.
King made his first start during Week 13 of his rookie season. Technically, he was 4-1 as a rookie during the regular season, but he led the Buccaneers to a victory during the game where Dilfer suffered his injury during Week 12 too.
Behind King, the Buccaneers earned a bye and after beating Washington in the NFC divisional round, Tampa Bay was in the NFC championship game.
The Falcons don't have a chance to earn a bye this season like the Buccaneers did. But the hope is Penix will spark the Atlanta offense and lead the Falcons to the playoffs as King did for Tampa Bay 25 years ago.