3 Falcons with Most to Gain at Training Camp
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for their training camp, which starts on July 24th at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia. This year, the team is undergoing significant transformations, such as a new coaching staff, a seasoned-veteran quarterback, and the appointment of a new defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake.
These changes have set the stage for an intriguing training camp, with several players on the verge of progressing substantially on the depth chart.
Brandon Dorlus – Defensive End
The Falcons selected Oregon’s 6'3 and 285-pound Brandon Dorlus in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Duck brings a natural ability and refined talent of rushing the passer, and more so as he puts on the pads for his first NFL training camp.
With a strong performance in training camp, the Florida native can secure a situation pass-rushing role in Jimmy Lake’s defense as a rookie. His size and agility will allow lake to use him in multiple roles similar to Zach Harrison a year ago. is he out wide on the edge? Sliding inside to defensive tackle on third down or head up over the tackle as a defensive end?
Bralen Trice – Edge Rusher
Another new face in the pass rush rotation is Atlanta’s third-round selection, Washington’s Bralen Trice. At 6'3.5 and 245 pounds, he's a player who displays elite competitive toughness in terms of rushing the quarterback and bringing opposing rushers in the backfield down for losses. One word to describe his play style is ‘disruptive,’ as evidenced in the clip below.
With plenty of tools in his pass rush arsenal and a slightly more refined game than Dorlus, Trice can see a higher snap count percentage, considering his 18 career sacks (40 games) in college compared to Dorlus’ 12 in 57 games. Regardless, he also will have plenty of opportunities to make a name for himself in the team’s new defensive scheme.
There was a lot of teeth gnashing when the Falcons didn't take one of the top pass rushers in the first round of the draft. Trice can make all of those complaints disappear.
Casey Washington – Wide Receiver
The 6'2 200-pound 2024 sixth-round draft choice has already been turning heads this offseason, including his peers.
"He's been killing it out there," Drake London said. "He's been doing his job. Fitting in really, really well."
As you can see, his body control and natural ability as a receiver are evident. With a 4.46 40-yard dash speed – he has all the tools to find a niche in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s offense. Considering that Robinson helped turn rookie Puka Nacua into a Pro Bowler, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Washington could turn into a high-performing player. According to receivers coach Ike Hilliard, the 23-year-old is not being held back due to his draft status.
"Casey's a tough kid," Hilliard said. "We haven't been able to put on pads, and he hasn't had an opportunity to display that, but that's on tape. You'll see his aggressive nature on tape, and I love that when it comes to wide receiver play."
Time will tell sooner rather than later what the pads being put on will show for these three players; they all have a unique opportunity to be difference-makers at the NFL level sooner rather than later with hard work, talent, and a strong training camp.