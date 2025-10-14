6 Crucial Takeaways in Atlanta Falcons Statement Win Over Buffalo Bills
Building off an impressive win over the Washington Commanders, the Atlanta Falcons’ 24–14 victory over the Buffalo Bills showed again that this team is capable of competing with and beating the league’s upper echelon of teams.
While there are still some areas that need work, Atlanta showcased the kind of resilience that good teams rely on. They built an early lead, handled adversity, and showcased smart late-game decision-making to pull out the win.
Robinson Takes Over
Bijan Robinson put together his best game of the season, rushing 19 times for 170 yards and a touchdown. He’s now second in the league in rushing and ranks third among all running backs in receptions with 24.
What separates Robinson from most dual-threat backs who rely on athleticism and agility is his understanding of route-running and his role in certain concepts. He properly paces his routes, manipulating defenders with subtle hesitation to consistently find space as a check-down option. Besides his impact on the ground, he was also Atlanta’s second-leading receiver after hauling in six passes for 68 yards.
Defense Thrives on Contrasting Approach
Jeff Ulbrich has turned the Falcons into a blitz heavy team up, front, but he takes a more conservative approach behind them. That contrast in styles has worked to perfection through the Falcons’ first five games and limited Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Monday night.
Ulbrich primarily stuck with Cover 3 and Cover 4 to keep everything in front his defensive backs while sending at least five rushers in passing situations. It worked, they held Allen to just 180 yards, his second-lowest passing total of the season, while also forcing him to throw a season-high two interceptions.
In theory, that conservative approach should’ve left space underneath and opened running lanes for Josh Allen, but he ran just five times for 18 yards before breaking off a 24-yard run under two minutes against Atlanta’s prevent defense.
Jalon Walker Keeps Impressing
It may not show up in the box score yet, but rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker is making his presence felt.
He finished with three pressures and two tackles, including a jarring tackle on special teams that was likely the hardest hit of the game.
His ability to flexibly bend off the edge and his relentless motor have started to wear down opposing tackles, collapsing pockets and forcing hurried throws. The production will come, but the effort and impact are already there.
Penix Gets the Job Done, But Flaws Were Obvious
It wasn’t a clean game from Michael Penix Jr. Buffalo’s defense disguised coverages throughout the afternoon, which often forced him to hesitate and miss his first reads. One of his most glaring examples came midway through the fourth quarter on 3rd-and-2. With 8:44 left, the Bills showed man coverage before dropping into Cover 2, Penix was a second late on his read and missed a tight window to Drake London.
Still, when he correctly diagnosed coverages, his precision and arm strength shone. His throws came with so much velocity that receivers didn’t need much separation because defenders couldn’t react in time. His worst miss came late in the second quarter when he overthrew London on a corner route, beaming the ball instead of adding touch.
Ultimately, Penix Jr. completed 62.5% of his passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. Not perfect, but solid enough to earn a win.
Special Teams Continue to Plague This Team
The Falcons’ decision to go for it on 4th and 3 from the 32 in the second quarter, while leading 21-7, wasn't just an aggressive philosophy; it’s a reflection of their lack of trust in their kicking game. Protection issues on field goal attempts continue to haunt them as they allow too much interior penetration, and the kickers themselves have been erratic at best.
After Parker Romo’s latest blocked field goal, Atlanta has now missed four on the season, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Their kicking struggles should be viewed as a significant concern for a team that’s played in several close games.
Leaning on London
With Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud both sidelined, the Falcons leaned heavily on Drake London.
Heading into the game, Buffalo was well aware that London would be Atlanta’s primary aerial threat and came prepared with help over the top. However, he hauled in ten passes for 158 yards and a touchdown while exploiting the middle of the field and comfortably snagging passes underneath and making plays after the catch.
The Falcons saved their season against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago, and with Monday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills, they made a statement to the league that said they were going to be playoff contenders throughout the season.