Atlanta Falcons Week 3 Injury Report With Key Starters in Question vs. Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons noted the addition of several starters on their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers, and Thursday provided a little bit more clarity.
The status of star cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) still hangs over the Falcons, and they went a second straight practice without him on the field. Terrell has allowed just five receptions this season for 42 yards from offenses featuring top-end wide receivers like Mike Evans and Justin Jefferson. His status coming into Sunday, no matter the opponent, will prove important.
Behind Terrell, there are several question marks that still linger.
Of the other players who popped up on the injury report on Wednesday, several key contributors did not appear in practice. This group included: rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (DNP, groin), tight end Charlie Woerner (DNP, ankle), and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss (limited, neck).
On Thursday, Elliss was noted as a full participant, while Pearce was limited. Woerner was not active for a second-straight day.
Of some of the early-season regulars on this list, wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), who both made their season debuts on Sunday, were limited on Wednesday. Jamal Agnew (groin), who missed Sunday’s game, recorded another DNP.
On Thursday, the Falcons had a full practice participation from Mooney.
In positive news, rookie offensive lineman Jack Nelson and wide receiver Casey Washington appear to be trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game in Carolina. Nelson was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday, while Washington remained limited.
Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (toe) was a new addition to the limited participants on Thursday, while cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (groin) and running back Nathan Carter (personal) were new additions to the DNP group.
See below for the full injury report from Thursday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT
- WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – Limited Wed | FP Thurs
- ILB Kaden Elliss (neck) – Limited Wed | FP Thurs
- OL Jack Nelson (calf) – Limited Wed | FP Thurs
LIMITED PARTICIPANT
- TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (toe) – Limited Thurs
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) – Limited Wed, Thurs
- WR Casey Washington (concussion) – Limited Wed, Thurs
- Edge James Pearce Jr. (groin) – DNP Wed | Limited Thurs
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- WR Jamal Agnew (groin) – DNP Wed, Thurs
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) – DNP Wed, Thurs
- TE Charlie Woerner (ankle) – DNP Wed, Thurs
- CB Mike Ford Jr. (groin) – DNP Thurs
- RB Nathan Carter (not injury related – personal matter) – DNP Thurs