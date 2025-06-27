Analytics Prove What Atlanta Falcons Know About RB Tyler Allgeier
Atlanta Falcons’ running back Tyler Allgeier is well known around the NFL by fans and players alike for his physical style of play. Nicknamed both a “bruiser” and a “steamroller,” Allgeier has gained a reputation as someone who is quite hard to bring down, and the numbers and analytics confirm it as well.
The winner of Good Morning Football’s Angry Run scepter from Kyle Brandt in October, Allgeier’s reputation is well-deserved, and the analytics back it up.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Allgeier was fourth in the NFL in yards after contact per attempt (with a minimum of 100 attempts), averaging a very impressive 3.61 yards.
Of his 644 total rushing yards during the 2024 season, 494 of them, nearly 77%, came after contact. This means only 150 of his yards came without any contact with an NFL defender. Nearly all of his yards are hard-fought, often dragging defenders along with him.
PFF also credits Allgeier with 37 missed tackles forced last season. Allgeier had the second-most missed tackles forced of all running backs with 150 or fewer rushing attempts, trailing only Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. He had the fifth-most for running backs with 200 or fewer rushing attempts.
Allgeier is also credited with gaining 43 first downs last season, tied 17th most in the NFL among all running backs. He was 37th in rushing attempts in 2024.
The numbers help validate the eye test. Tyler Allgeier runs angry and is an integral part of moving the sticks for the Falcons, who were No. 6 in total offense in 2024.
Allgeier is in the final year of his rookie contract. After 2024, he will have earned roughly $4 million, according to Spotrac. With the low wear and tear on his frame, having backed up Bijan Robinson for three seasons, Allgeier will be one of the top running backs on the free agent market next season, if the Falcons let him get there.