NFL Network Goes Crazy Over Tyler Allgeier's 'Angry Run'
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson ran past, around, and through the Panthers defense.
The dynamic running back duo combined for 33 carries, 200 yards and three rushing touchdowns and Atlanta rushed for a season high 198 yards (Cousins kneel downs accounted for -5).
The Falcons led the Panthers 28-20 in the fourth quarter when A.J. Terrell picked off an Andy Dalton pass and turned the ball over to the Falcons' offense.
From there, the Falcons' running game took over, including a 15-yard run from Allgeier that earned him the "Angry Run" scepter from NFL Network's Kyle Brandt.
"I love this dude! Nobody can spell his last name, 'Mr. Autocorrect' and no body can tackle him," Brandt joked. "Allgeier looks like (Mike) Alstott. You're in good hands with Allgeier. Look at those helpless, hapless Panthers looking to just grab on to some appendage and go for a ride."
If you're not old enough to remember Mike Alstott, do yourself a favor and click the link. It's high praise from Brandt indeed.
NFL Network overlayed the video with Atlanta Falcons play-by-play announcer Wes Durham's call.
"Bodies strown everywhere," Durham exclaimed while Dave Archer laughed sadistically in the the background.
Archer earned his title of color-analyst by describing the mayhem Allgeier caused.
"The ball of razor blades just cut his way through the Carolina defense," laughed Archer.
Brandt wasn't finished praising Allgeier and the Falcons.
"I know that every single week, Tyler Allgeier has his own personal angry-runs hype man," as Brandt revealed Falcons' quarterback Kirk Cousins advocated for Allgeier via text.
Brandt grabbed for the oxygen mask at the end of the clip, mocking the fact that he wore himself out gassing up Allgeier.
It was a fun segment and helped get the recognition Allgeier deserves. After breaking the Falcons' rookie-rushing record, the Falcons drafted Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the following NFL Draft, relegating Allgeier to a secondary role.
The Falcons were criticized heavily for what seemed like a luxury pick at a non-premium position. However, with a 17-game schedule, teams need multiple backs.
Furthermore, the happiest man on the Falcons when they drafted Robinson should have been Allgeier.
Why?
As a fifth-round draft pick, Allgeier got a four-year, $4-million contract. That's good money for most people, but it pales in comparison to the $22-million, fully-guaranteed deal Robinson got as the No. 8 overall pick in 2023.
It's well known that running backs have a limited shelf life. For the vast-majority of running backs, a lucrative-second contract is hard to come by because of the wear and tear on their body.
If Allgeier was the feature back, he could expect over 250 carries per season... if he stayed healthy. He's on pace for 144 carries in 2024.
When Allgeier's contract is up, he'll still have plenty of tread on the tire and film to show he's one of the best running backs in the NFL. Think Michael Turner with the Chargers behind LaDainian Tomlinson.
Turner backed up Tomlinson in San Diego for four years before becoming a feature back with the Falcons and rushing for almost 6,100 yards and 60 touchdowns in five seasons.
Allgeier's second contract is a discussion for another day though. For now, the Atlanta Falcons can appreciate what Robinson and Allgeier bring to the table as players and teammates.
And Kyle Brandt can get used to calling Allgeier's angry runs, because there's plenty more coming.