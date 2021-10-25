Arthur Smith: 'That's why We Took Him' - Kyle Pitts Highlights

Arthur Smith praises performance of rookie Kyle Pitts vs. the Miami Dolphins. Watch his highlights from the Falcons win on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is starting to stack big time performance on top of big time performance.

Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Pitts had seven catches on eight targets for 163 yards including two clutch catches on the game-winning drive as the Falcons beat the Dolphins 30-28 on Sunday.

Pitts was working against Dolphins' All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard and was still able to make a play.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith praised both players after Pitts' performance on Sunday.

"It's two really good players," Smith said of Pitts and Howard going head to head. "Howard made a good play on third down. The ball bounced around, and he came down with it. He's a good player. There's good players every Sunday in the NFL. You know that. I know that."

"But what it really says is about Kyle Pitts' mindset and the belief that Matt Ryan has in him. He gets better every week."

"Like I said, those are big time players. Those are two big time players going at it, and Kyle came down with it."

"Credit to our guys, but the Dolphins, they fought. Brian Flores is a hell of a coach. We knew they'd come down and be ready to go. Josh Boyer is a hell of a d-coordinator. We knew it was going to be a fight, and glad we're getting out of here with the win."

Smith is excited about the rookie, but can't say he's completely surprised by his performances this early in his career.

"Yeah, that's why we took him with the fourth pick of the draft," said Smith. "There's no secrets there. He's a football good player. He's got the right the mindset. We don't get caught up in the day-to-day roller coaster narratives. All he's done every week is gotten better, and he works."

Smith said that Pitts continues to improve week to week. With 16 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown in the last two weeks; that's a scary proposition for future Falcons' opponents.