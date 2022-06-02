Skip to main content

Alex Mack, Former Falcons Center, Retires After 13 NFL Seasons

Mack played for the Falcons from 2016-20.

After 13 years in the NFL, former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Alex Mack is hanging up his cleats.

Before coming to Atlanta, Mack spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him 21st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Mack made three Pro Bowls with the Browns before departing after their winless 2016 campaign.

Mack went from the doghouse to the penthouse in Atlanta and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LI in his first year with the Falcons. Mack made three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Falcons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team by the NFL.

Mack started in 78 consecutive games with the Falcons before suffering a concussion during Week 16 of the 2020 season. He was also placed on the COVID-19 list the following week.

In 2021, Mack left the Falcons to sign a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite signing a long-term deal and making it to the NFC Championship this past season, Mack is choosing to call it a career three months before the start of the 2022 season.

With Mack retiring, the Niners will save some money for cap space as they look to find a new center. However, it's hard to replace someone like Mack, who was a fan favorite in Atlanta both on and off the field.

Now, Mack can enjoy retirement and be in the running for a Hall of Fame call from Canton in a couple of years.

