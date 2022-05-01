Skip to main content

Family Affair: Brother of Falcons Offensive Lineman Signs With UDFA Deal With Cowboys

A family affair for one Falcons offensive lineman.

The NFL legacy in Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom's family continues.

Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom

Chris Lindstrom Excited

Chris Lindstrom

WATCH: Falcons first-round guard Chris Lindstrom should play again in 2019 if healthy

Chris Lindstrom

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

Three years after the Falcons made Lindstrom their first pick in the 2019 draft class, his brother Alec has joined the NFL, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Lindstrom go undrafted during the weekend. In five seasons at Boston College, he was a two-time All-ACC First Team selection and a one-time Third Team choice.

The Lindstroms are a two-generation NFL family. His father, also named Chris, played for four teams across five seasons in the NFL back in the 1980s. His most relevant stint in the NFL came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing 15 games in 1985. His uncle, Dave Lindstrom, enjoyed a more lucrative career from 1978-85 as a defensive end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15497769
Play

NFL Head Coach's Son Signs UDFA Deal With Falcons

The coach's son is choosing to sign with a different team, the Atlanta Falcons.

By Jeremy Brener26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
falcons helmet
Play

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

By Falcon Report Staff55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
Play

'Fell Into Our Lap': Desmond Ridder's Wait Pays Off With Falcons

After being linked to the first round, Desmond Ridder finally comes off the board for the Atlanta Falcons on Day 2

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago

There was an opportunity and reasoning for the Falcons to sign Lindstrom in undrafted free agency. The team only drafted one offensive lineman, Georgia guard Justin Shaffer, in the sixth round of the draft, but Lindstrom opted to sign with Dallas.

kdx2cfeuyrhl81osi4fp

Justin Shaffer

PRPBVDXGPFHGTE6KNWQHIHKDIY

Justin Shaffer

usatsi_13396589

Justin Shaffer

Now, Alec will have the chance to follow in his family's footsteps and become an NFL player.

But, he'll have to compete against a plethora of Cowboys veterans and fellow rookies if he wants to make the roster following training camp this summer.

To check out our undrafted free agency tracker, click here.

USATSI_15497769
News

NFL Head Coach's Son Signs UDFA Deal With Falcons

By Jeremy Brener26 minutes ago
falcons helmet
News

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

By Falcon Report Staff55 minutes ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
News

'Fell Into Our Lap': Desmond Ridder's Wait Pays Off With Falcons

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_16970829
News

Falcons Double Down on 'Dawgs in Round 6, Taking Georgia TE John FitzPatrick

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
USATSI_15385530
News

Falcons Select Georgia Bulldogs TE John FitzPatrick

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
PRPBVDXGPFHGTE6KNWQHIHKDIY
News

Athens to Atlanta: Georgia Bulldogs Guard Selected By Falcons in Round 6

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
USATSI_17816027
News

A+ For Allgeier? What Grade Does Falcons RB Pick Get?

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
USATSI_16925428
News

Falcons Pick BYU's Tyler Allgeier At No. 151; Future RB1?

By Coty Davis5 hours ago