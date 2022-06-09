Skip to main content

Falcons WR Bryan Edwards: 'Breakout' Year Coming?

The wide receiver was acquired in a trade earlier this offseason.

If the Atlanta Falcons are going to improve from last year's 7-10 mark, they are going to need players to step up and play the best football of their career.

According to Falcons Wire, the player with the most potential for a breakout season in 2022 is wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

"[Drake] London is the new No. 1 by default, but Edwards is the player to watch in this group," Falcons Wire wrote. "The former third-round pick finished the 2021 season with a career-best 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 16.8 yards per catch. Plus, the ex-Raider has experience with Falcons QB Marcus Mariota."

The team traded for Edwards in a low-risk, high-reward move. It only cost the team a fifth-round pick and the Falcons got a seventh-round pick in return.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Casey Hayward
Play

Does Falcons CB Casey Hayward Still Have 'Juice In The Tank'? - PFF

Hayward signed a two-year contract with the Falcons earlier this offseason.

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
5 hours ago
DrakeLondon1
Play

Which Falcons Rookies Land on NFLPA Rising Stars List?

Two of Atlanta's newest additions are projected to be popular marketing candidates.

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
23 hours ago
GradyJarrett
Play

Falcons Final Roster 'Not In The Building', Atlanta Looking to Sign Free Agents?

The Falcons are looking to sign more linemen on both sides of the trenches.

By Jeremy BrenerJun 8, 2022
Jun 8, 2022

Acquiring London and Edwards enables the Falcons to begin restoring their wide receiving corps. Atlanta has lost talent at the position in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley indefinitely for illegal betting. The team also lost Russell Gage in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comparing Ridley and Gage to London and Edwards will be common throughout the season, as it's only natural to compare what a team has now vs. what a team previously had.

While adding London and Edwards doesn't make the Falcons better at wide receiver than they were last year, the pair provide a ton of optimism and potential to become a duo more dynamic than the predecessors.

Casey Hayward
News

Does Falcons CB Casey Hayward Still Have 'Juice In The Tank'? - PFF

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
DrakeLondon1
News

Which Falcons Rookies Land on NFLPA Rising Stars List?

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
GradyJarrett
News

Falcons Final Roster 'Not In The Building', Atlanta Looking to Sign Free Agents?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 8, 2022
Arthur Smith
News

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: Top 20 Coach? - PFF

By Daniel FlickJun 7, 2022
USATSI_3965588
News

Falcons Preseason Schedule Revealed: All Games, Dates, Times

By Falcon Report StaffJun 7, 2022
AJ Terrell vs Jags
News

Is Falcons CB A.J. Terrell 'Elite'? - PFF

By Jeremy BrenerJun 7, 2022
Marcus Mariota
News

Where Do 'Rebuilding' Falcons Stand in Power Rankings? - PFF

By Daniel FlickJun 7, 2022
Pacman Jones
News

Atlanta Native Pacman Jones Celebrates Son's Ohio State Offer

By Jeremy BrenerJun 7, 2022