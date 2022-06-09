Falcons WR Bryan Edwards: 'Breakout' Year Coming?

If the Atlanta Falcons are going to improve from last year's 7-10 mark, they are going to need players to step up and play the best football of their career.

According to Falcons Wire, the player with the most potential for a breakout season in 2022 is wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

"[Drake] London is the new No. 1 by default, but Edwards is the player to watch in this group," Falcons Wire wrote. "The former third-round pick finished the 2021 season with a career-best 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 16.8 yards per catch. Plus, the ex-Raider has experience with Falcons QB Marcus Mariota."

The team traded for Edwards in a low-risk, high-reward move. It only cost the team a fifth-round pick and the Falcons got a seventh-round pick in return.

Acquiring London and Edwards enables the Falcons to begin restoring their wide receiving corps. Atlanta has lost talent at the position in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley indefinitely for illegal betting. The team also lost Russell Gage in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comparing Ridley and Gage to London and Edwards will be common throughout the season, as it's only natural to compare what a team has now vs. what a team previously had.

While adding London and Edwards doesn't make the Falcons better at wide receiver than they were last year, the pair provide a ton of optimism and potential to become a duo more dynamic than the predecessors.