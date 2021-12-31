'Don't Let Him Off The Bus': Falcons at Bills - How to Watch

How to watch, livestream, listen, and find the latest odds and lines for the Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for their biggest challenge of the season.

The Falcons must win if they are to keep their fleeting playoff hopes alive. The Bills are leading the AFC East by the slimmest of margins and have a host of teams breathing down their necks for a playoff spot.

Part of the fun: Star vs. star, in the form of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who calls his buddy Cordarelle Patterson "a generational talent.''

It's a game that both teams need - with Atlanta needing to unleash talents like Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts - and here's how you can watch, livestream, listen, and find the latest odds and lines for the Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills.

Who: Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Buffalo Bills (9-6)

When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y

Weather: Snow, High Wind

TV: FOX (Commentators: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Bills -225 (bet $1000 to win $100), Falcons +650 (bet $100 to win $650)

Spread: Bills -14.5, O/U 44

Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

While only two games separate the Falcons and Bills in the standings, the oddsmakers don't give Atlanta much of a chance in Buffalo. 14.5 is Atlanta's biggest spread of the season, and the money line essentially gives the Falcons a one-in-10 chance of winning.

The weather could play a factor in slowing down Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen was named to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl in only his fourth season in the NFL. Sunday's forecast calls for temperatures in the in 20s, high wind, and snow.

But Atlanta has great respect for Allen, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees cleverly offering the way to stop the Bills QB.

"Don't let him off the bus,'' Pees quipped.

The New England Patriots won a similar game 14-10 in Buffalo on December 6. A game in which New England won after throwing the ball just three times in the driving wind. Allen was 15 of 30 passing for 145 yards on the day.

Atlanta's 7-8 record has come on the strength of a 7-2 record in one-score games. Despite only being separated by two games, the teams look very different on paper.

Atlanta has the 28th-worst point differential in the NFL at -122, while Buffalo leads the NFL at +136.

The Bills have the No. 3 scoring offense and defense while the Falcons are 28th in both categories.

The Falcons have shown improvement by beating the bad teams on their schedule, but when they've faced upper-tier competition, they've come away with double-digit losses.

The weather might help the Falcons keep this one closer than expected, but the Bills fit the category of one of the elite teams on Atlanta's schedule.

Prediction: Buffalo 31, Atlanta 10.