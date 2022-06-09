Does Falcons CB Casey Hayward Still Have 'Juice In The Tank'? - PFF

When the Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Casey Hayward in free agency, the goal was to form one of the best defensive back duos in the league between him and A.J. Terrell.

Hayward, who turns 33 just before the season starts, is entering his 11th season in the NFL, but does the two-time Pro Bowler have enough juice in the tank still?

Pro Football Focus believes so, listing him as the 18th-best outside cornerback in the league.

"The underrated Hayward has been the NFL’s most valuable cornerback since 2016, according to PFF WAR, with all but one of those seasons being played under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley," Pro Football Focus wrote. "Even at 32 years old in Las Vegas last season, the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder allowed less than 30 yards in 15 of his 18 games played. How Hayward will fare in a new system as he enters his older football years in Atlanta will be something to monitor. Going from a system that had him play Cover 3 roughly 60% of the time to something more diverse isn’t going to be easy, but his top-tier coverage ability is unquestionable."

Despite the change in scheme, it's a challenge Hayward is ready to take head on. Even though the Falcons are being dismissed as a true contender for the 2022 season, Hayward didn't sign with Atlanta to lose.

"Who says that we can't [win]?" Hayward said earlier in the offseason. "You just never know. Every year is a different year. You never know how these things pan out. You never know how each year guys on the team get better and things like that."

If the Falcons are going to win, Hayward is going to have to use some of the juice he has left in the tank.